Blockchain-based webtoon platform “TooNFT” has launched on Toomics, which is the largest South-Korean Webtoon Company. According to the announcement, TooNFT raised $1.75 million in the private round. The webtoon platform revealed that it would develop a decentralized webtoon platform on top of the Toomics’ ecosystem. It was reported that investment firm HG Ventures led the round with top institutional investors. Some of the institutional investors include Adaptive Labs, Prestige Fund, GBIC, Alphabit, and Mindfulness Capital.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO