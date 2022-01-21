ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

El Salvador’s President Bukele Meets the President of Turkey to Discuss Bitcoin

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador’s leader and Bitcoin advocate Nayib Bukele traveled to Ankara, the capital of Turkey, to meet the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting could impact how Turkey’s government views cryptocurrencies. The two countries have had very different stances on cryptocurrencies: last year, El Salvador adopted...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
beincrypto.com

El Salvador President Buys an Additional 410 BTC as Price Plummets

As short-term holders of BTC complain of significant losses, Nayib Bukele is adding 410 more BTC to the country’s holdings, which now total over $70M. The crypto market cap has seen a dip of over 12% in the last 24 hours, and El Salvador has bought more bitcoin. The Central American country has bought 410 BTC worth about $15M to add to its growing reserve. There is no official government statistic on how much bitcoin it owns, but estimates put it at around 1,801 BTC. Before making bitcoin legal tender in 2021, the government added 200 BTC to its reserves, making the total owned 400 BTC. The U.S. dollar is also legal tender. In September 2021, President Nayib Bukele bought 150 BTC, in Oct. 2021, 420 BTC, in Nov. 2021, 100 BTC, and 22 BTC on Dec. 21, 2021. The government issued $30 worth of BTC in a Chivo wallet to 4 million citizens, whom Bukele claimed were active users on Jan. 19, 2022.
CURRENCIES
AFP

Taliban to meet Western officials in Norway for aid talks

The Taliban will hold talks with Western officials in Oslo next week on human rights and humanitarian aid in their first official visit to the West since returning to power, the Norwegian and Taliban governments said Friday. The visit from Sunday to Tuesday will see meetings with "Norwegian authorities and officials from a number of allied countries", including Britain, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy and the United States, it said. "We are extremely concerned about the grave situation in Afghanistan, where millions of people are facing a full-blown humanitarian disaster," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt. The Taliban swept back to power in Afghanistan last summer as international troops withdrew after a two-decade presence.
ADVOCACY
FXStreet.com

The three reasons behind Bitcoin-holder El Salvador's deteriorating creditworthiness

When El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in September, the move received a rapturous reception from the crypto community, with many predicting a change in the debt-ridden nation's fortunes. Five months later, the perception of the country's sovereign credit is four times worse than it was. El Salvador's five-year...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#President Of Turkey#Turkish#Wsj#Turks#Salvadoran#Reuters#Twtr#Btc#Dailycoin
insidebitcoins.com

El Salvador to offer Bitcoin-backed loans to Salvadorans

El Salvador is going even more bullish on Bitcoin. With Bitcoin already being accepted as legal tender in the country, the government is exploring more ways where Bitcoin can be implemented into the financial system. The advisor to the Salvadoran government, Monica Taher, was speaking in a Facebook Live Audio...
PERSONAL FINANCE
cryptopotato.com

Bukele Doesn’t Care About El Salvador’s Downgraded Sovereign Debt

Moody’s is unimpressed with El Salvador’s Bitcoin trading experiment, but the president couldn’t care less what they think. Moody’s Investors Service recently claimed that El Salvador’s Bitcoin trading activity is boosting the nation’s risk of default. Like most other groups to speak out against the experiment, President Nayib Bukele publicly disregarded their opinion.
MARKETS
d1softballnews.com

Traveling to El Salvador paying only in Bitcoin

Since September in the small Central American state, the cryptocurrency has taken on the status of legal tender together with the US dollar. Riccardo Giorgio Frega, author and voice of the Bitcoin Italia Podcast, explains why he decided to move and spend three months there. On 7 September 2021, in...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
zycrypto.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Use Adds To Its Risk Portfolio, Says Top Credit Rating Firm

El Salvador’s bitcoin adoption could make it difficult for the country to access international loans. Its actions could hurt its chances of obtaining international loans. The country’s policy has been aggressive and attracted a lot of detractors. Market analysis giant Moody’s says El Salvador’s credit score may suffer...
WORLD
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin Trades Raise El Salvador’s Risk Profile, Says Moody’s

Trading Bitcoin is only worsening El Salvador’s already weak sovereign credit outlook, according to Moody’s Investor Services. Trading Bitcoin “is quite risky, particularly for a government that has been struggling with liquidity pressures in the past,” said Moody’s analyst Jaime Reusche. He added that the government’s current Bitcoin holdings “certainly add to the risk portfolio.”
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

El Salvador losing close to $12 million in Bitcoin

• The government of Nayib Bukele could be holding over 1,391 Bitcoin. • El Salvador will recover from the economic crises after the BTC price rise. El Salvador could be experiencing a serious economic crisis after adopting Bitcoin as legal tender. According to Bloomberg, the pro-cryptocurrency government of Nayib Bukele is losing around $12 million in public funds since adopting Bitcoin.
CURRENCIES
etftrends.com

More Countries Could Follow El Salvador’s Lead and Adopt Bitcoin

Fidelity indicated in a note that more countries could follow the lead of El Salvador and adopt bitcoin as a legal tender. “If bitcoin adoption increases, the countries that secure some bitcoin today will be better off competitively than their peers. Therefore, even if other countries do not believe in the investment thesis or adoption of bitcoin, they will be forced to acquire some as a form of insurance,” Fidelity said.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Credit Rating Agency Moody’s Sounds Alarm on El Salvador’s Bitcoin Policy

El Salvador’s poor sovereign credit outlook is being exacerbated by the country’s Bitcoin trades, according to Moody’s Investors Service and per Bloomberg. According to Moody's analyst Jaime Reusche, the government trading in Bitcoin is “quite risky, particularly for a government that has been struggling with liquidity pressures in the past.”
MARKETS
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Options Market Slows on Upcoming Inflation Report; Turkish Investors Turn to Crypto as Lira Fluctuates; El Salvador's President Buys Bitcoin for Country; Northwest Arkansas Offers Bitcoin, Bike to Tech Workers to Move There

Bitcoin put option demand seems to be waning as a U.S. inflation report approaches, which could make the case for faster liquidity withdrawal by the Federal Reserve, CoinDesk reported Wednesday (Jan. 12). That could show investors not as inclined to seek protection against the crypto’s decline. The one week put-call...
CURRENCIES
bitcoin.com

El Salvador to Add More Geothermal Energy Sources to Power Bitcoin City

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has confirmed that the country is making investments to secure a geothermal power source for the construction and operation of the upcoming Bitcoin City, which will be financed with the earnings of the so-called “volcano bonds.” Bukele stated there are high chances of finding a well in the area of the Conchagua volcano that will be able to power the whole city by itself.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cryptopotato.com

Here’s How Much El Salvador’s Bitcoin is Currently Worth

Bitcoin dropped below $41k for the first time since Sept 2021, the same month El Salvador started buying BTC. Here’s how much the country’s bitcoin portfolio is currently worth. The Central American nation of El Salvador entered into the pages of history as the first country to officially...
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Maduro, Putin talk after diplomat hints at military activity

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday said he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about cooperation between the two countries. The call came a week after Russia’s chief negotiator in talks with the U.S. on tensions over Ukraine said he would “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Cuba and Venezuela if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their military activities on Russia’s doorstep. Maduro’s office in a statement said Putin “expressed all his multidimensional support and backing for the defense of the sovereignty and in pursuit of the development of”...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy