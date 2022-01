The University of Connecticut men’s hockey team remains at home for the next two games, facing off against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats at the XL Center. Head coach Mike Cavanaugh spoke to the media on Thursday before the series, saying “We’re excited to play against UNH this week. They’re the current College Hockey News Team of the Week, they’ve been playing really well…They have a lot of good players up and down their lineup. We’re going to have to really be disciplined and play a strong, structured game where we’re not giving up odd-man rushes and we’re taking care of the puck, if we want to be successful this weekend.”

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO