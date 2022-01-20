ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Girls Basketball Slideshow: West Linn 47, St. Mary's 42

By Miles Vance
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 4 days ago
Check out this slideshow of the best images from the West Linn girls basketball team's win over St. Mary's.



Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the West Linn girls basketball team's 47-42 win over St. Mary's at West Linn High School on Thursday, Jan. 20.

The slideshow will begin on its own, but you can advance from image to image by clicking on each frame. The slideshow displays best in full-screen mode.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

Comments / 0

 

