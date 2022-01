SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The fatal shooting by police of a man threatening civilians and officers at San Francisco International Airport Thursday will by investigated by the state Department of Justice because the man, who was described as armed, possessed an airsoft-type replica pistol, the attorney general’s office said Friday. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday the shooting triggered an state investigation pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506, which requires the DOJ to investigate “incidents of an officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian,” that is, anyone not in possession of a deadly weapon. According to the statute,...

