Piotr Andrzejewski junior tennis player earns 1,119 points in Boys’ 18 bracket by end of December

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland men’s basketball team will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2002 NCAA Tournament Champions next month, the school announced Tuesday. Former head coach Gary Williams and guard Juan Dixon, guard Steve Blake, forward Lonny Baxter and all the players from the team are scheduled to be in attendance for the Feb. 27 game against Ohio State, the school’s athletic department said. The 2001-02 team’s legendary run will be celebrated with commemorative t-shirts and newspapers, and an in-game ceremony. Terrapin Club members can enjoy a “Chat with Legends” talk before tip-off. Behind Dixon, Blake, Baxter and center...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO