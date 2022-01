Our Fishing charters in Folly Beach have seen plenty of action lately as mild weather and calm conditions have settled into our area. Resident Redfish have begun to gather up in schools on and near the flats and can be seen cruising and sunning themselves at low tide. Black Drum and Sheepshead have moved into the creeks and structure on main river points and reefs. We have been catching Redfish using soft plastic baits by Z-Man and a variety of cut or live bait including shrimp and mud minnows. Light tackle and accurate casts help present our baits more naturally to these wary fish. Black Drum and Sheepshead are foraging on cut and live shrimp which is still plentiful if you know where to net it. We have been using Carolina rigs to get these baits to where the fish are and we have been most successful at the lower end of the tide.

FOLLY BEACH, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO