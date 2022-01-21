ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan’s Kishida says up to BOJ to decide on exit from easy money policy

 1 day ago
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated on Friday that it was up to the central bank to decide on an exit strategy from its massive stimulus programme, when questioned in parliament about the rising cost of living. “It’s left to the Bank of Japan to decide on...

