Tight supplies, heating demand drive global gasoil margins to multi-year highs

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
(Reuters) – Refiners globally are reaping the highest profits from gasoil production in years on stronger than expected demand and tight supplies despite concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant’s impact on the world economy. Demand for the fuel used to power trucks, generators and machines remained strong...

MARKETS
