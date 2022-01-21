ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil drops as investors scoop up profits after U.S. inventory build

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday, after rising to seven-year highs this week, as investors took profits after a build in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, though overall sentiment remained solid due to concerns over tight supply and geopolitical risks. Brent crude futures dropped $1.52, or 1.7%, to...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Rigs drilling for oil drops after 13 weeks

Drilling activity continued to inch higher on the continued strength of commodity prices. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday the US rig count gained three rigs, rising to 604 for the week – 226 more than the 378 rigs that were active across the nation last January. For...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Petroleum#Oil Company#Gas Prices#Reuters#Nomura Securities#Eia#The Federal Reserve
FXStreet.com

Crude oil: A surprising increase in US inventories

Recently, oil prices hit their highest levels in 7 years. Despite this, we are witnessing a surprising increase in US inventories. Why is that?. Crude oil retreated this morning in the pre-US trading session, after another volatile day on Thursday. It was followed by the weekly release of US inventory figures that surprised the market with an increase in stocks published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Meanwhile, market participants were expecting a drop close to 1 million barrels, which implies a slowdown in demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices tally a fifth consecutive week of gains

Oil prices finished lower on Friday, but scored a fifth consecutive weekly rise. "Crude prices may not have a one-way ticket to $100 oil, but the supply-side fundamentals certainly support that could happen by the summer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The next few trading sessions could be difficult for energy traders as oil prices may move more so on investor positioning ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy decision and over a handful of brewing geopolitical risks, that include Russia-Ukraine tensions, Iran nuclear talks, and developments with global handling over North Korea." March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The U.S. benchmark, based on the front-month contract, rose 2.2% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
DailyFx

Oil Price Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal amid Rise in US Inventories

The price of oil falls back from a fresh yearly high ($87.10) amid an unexpected rise in US inventories, and looming developments in Relative Strength Index (RSI) may indicate a larger pullback for crude if the oscillator falls below 70 to offer a textbook sell signal. Oil Price Susceptible to...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

EIA: U.S. Companies Completed 14 Petroleum Liquids Pipelines

According to the EIA, pipeline companies completed 14 petroleum liquids pipelines projects in the United States during 2021. In 2021, pipeline companies completed 14 petroleum liquids pipelines projects in the United States, according to EIA’s recently updated Liquids Pipeline Projects Database. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil market headed for surplus as Omicron impact muted -IEA

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Oil supply will soon overtake demand as some producers are set to pump at or above all-time highs, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, while demand holds up despite the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The outlook could mean an easing of...
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Here's Why Crude Oil Is Over $80 Per Barrel

On Jan. 5, General Motors (NYSE:GM) was showing off its shiny new Chevy Silverado electric vehicle (EV) at CES in Las Vegas. Ironically, the price of crude oil has been hitting multiyear highs in the days that have followed. It's an interesting contrast. Profits for both EV companies and oil companies are surging.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy