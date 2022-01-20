Rayleigh murder: Girlfriend found guilty of New Year's Day stabbing
BBC
4 days ago
A woman has been convicted of murdering her boyfriend after a fight broke out in the early hours of New Year's Day in 2021. Paul Fletcher, 31, was found with stab wounds to the chest by police responding to reports of a disturbance in Rayleigh, Essex, at about 01:00...
An Albuquerque teen pleaded guilty Thursday to killing his 9-year-old cousin during a 2019 sleepover, but prosecutors agreed to drop sexual assault charges against him. Jeramiah Morfin, 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and faces 25 years in prison under a plea agreement approved by a 2nd Judicial District Court judge.
A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
A group of men who are alleged to have fatally stabbed and robbed a father-of-one “mocked” and “ridiculed” him as he lay dying, a court has been told.Ryan O’Connor, 26, from Alway, Newport died from stab wounds minutes after being attacked on Aberthaw roundabout at around 9pm on Thursday June 10.Lewis Aquilina, 20, Elliott Fiteni, 20, Kyle Rasis, 18, Ethan Strickland, 19, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, all from Cardiff are accused of Mr O’Connor’s murder, manslaughter and robbery.Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Newport Crown Court that Mr O’Connor’s death was a “murder that arose out...
A mother who stabbed to death her boyfriend at a New Year's Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial that Mr Fletcher took Sindrey's phone, and one belonging...
A "defenceless" two-year-old boy was killed by his mother and her boyfriend after suffering a "catalogue of very significant" injuries, a court heard. Kyrell Matthews was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, on 20 October, 2019. Jurors heard Kyrell had 41 rib fractures allegedly...
A man accused of murdering a Paso Robles woman — whose disappearance sparked a massive, months-long missing persons search in 2018 — was found guilty Thursday, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s office. Carlo Fuentes Flores, 45, was convicted of...
Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
Norfolk woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday for the fatal stabbing of a man in October 2020. Shana Winborne, 33, appeared in the Norfolk Circuit Court and entered a plea of guilty for the fatal stabbing of Dwan Winborne.
A man recently acquitted of a murder charge was back in jail after being arrested early Monday morning for possession of Schedule III and IV drugs. Natchez Police arrested Arthur Moore, 46, on drug charges and booked him at the city jail at approximately midnight. In October, an Adams County...
A prominent Aberdeen councillor has revealed that he stabbed his mother's partner to stop him attacking her when he was a schoolboy. Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton said he was 12 or 13 when he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the man. He said his mother was...
A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering an elderly couple found dead in their home on Boxing Day.The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered at their address in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston West Lothian at around 11.40pm on Sunday.Tobyn Salvatore, also known as Jay Fell, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face two charges of murder.The teenager, who lives locally, made no plea.He was remanded in custody for further examination and is due to make another appearance in court within the next eight days.A police cordon was put in place around a property in Livingston and forensic staff were pictured at the scene in the days following the deaths.Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland said the force’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell, and those who have been impacted by their deaths.
An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother, her two children and a friend at a sleepover last year. Damien Bendall, 31, allegedly raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett. He is also accused of killing her 13-year-old brother, John Paul, their mother, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11. The children were reportedly having a sleepover on the night of the attack, thought to be on 19 September last year. Connie and Lacey had set up a sweet stall to raise money for charity just hours before they were killed. The bodies of...
A mother accused of murdering her toddler inadvertently recorded her ex-partner allegedly hitting the little boy in "harrowing" audio clips played to the jury at her Old Bailey trial. Kyrell Matthews, aged two, was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, in October, 2019. Jurors...
A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí (Irish police) investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy. The 23-year-old primary school teacher was attacked while out exercising beside a canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, last Wednesday. The man is being questioned in relation to the potential withholding of...
A 23-year-old Wisconsin man has been convicted in the kidnapping and killing of his parents. On Thursday, a Dane County jury found Chandler Halderson guilty of eight felony charges for killing and dismembering his father, Bart Halderson, 50, and mother, Krista Halderson, 53, and lying to law enforcement about their whereabouts when he reported them missing last July.
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been convicted in a stabbing death that occurred about five months ago. Court records indicate a jury found Micah Gordon, 55, guilty of First-Degree Murder. He’s scheduled for sentencing March 24th. Gordon was arrested August 25th after Rolando Westbrook, 37, was...
MADISON, Wis. — Chandler Halderson, the 23-year-old charged with killing and dismembering his parents Bart and Krista, has been found guilty on all charges related to their deaths. Halderson was charged with two counts on each of the following charges: first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse...
A man and his mother have been charged after a woman’s body was found at a flat in Coventry.Marlene Doyle, 32, was found inside the property at Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, on Thursday.A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of injuries to her head, West Midlands Police said.Ms Doyle’s partner, Patryk Skupinski, 36, from Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, has been charged with murder.His mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, also from Coventry, has been charged with assisting an offender. They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Marlene’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.“I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch.”Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Live Chat function on the force’s website or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote crime reference 20/147159/22.
