Harlow Council proposes one-off £50 cut in bills

It has been a relatively very quiet week two at the legislature. That usually means the action is behind the scenes. I will get to all that and more in this week’s Back Pew. SALES TAX CUT? With an expected budget surplus of $700 to $900 million, West Virginia Democrats put forward a proposal to give some of that money back to the people directly as a sales tax cut. I announced the proposal on Tuesday, and it entails cutting the sales tax from 6 percent to 4.75 percent initially and then incrementally each year our finances are good. The appeal of this approach is that it helps everyone — citizens and businesses, since everyone pays the sales tax. It also helps encourage shopping in our border counties, as it would be the lowest sales tax in the region.
Comments / 0