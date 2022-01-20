ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Harlow Council proposes one-off £50 cut in bills

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA council has proposed a one-off £50 cut in council tax bills as part of a plan that would guarantee no further increases in the local levy until 2025. Conservative-run Harlow Council said it would finance the move by releasing £1.3m from its reserves. In a statement,...

www.bbc.com

