College Sports

Inside College Basketball: Butler Bulldogs versus #25 Uconn Huskies

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur 'Inside College Basketball' analysts discuss #25 Uconn...

Timmy Chang addresses June Jones fallout after Hawaii football hires former record-setting QB as head coach

Hawaii announced legendary former Rainbow Warriors quarterback Timmy Chang (2000-04) as its new head football coach Saturday, and it did so after reportedly coming close to hiring former program leader June Jones (1999-07). During an introductory press conference Saturday on Zoom, Chang was asked about Jones' situation and the possibility of adding him to his first coaching staff.
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari jabs Auburn fans after court storming, pins loss to Tigers on injuries

Auburn ascended to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press top 25 poll this week for the first time in program history after a comeback win at home over Kentucky on Saturday, and that might not be the last time the Wildcats and Tigers see each other this season. Although the two teams will not meet again in the regular season, they have elevated themselves above the rest of the SEC so far and could easily play for the SEC Tournament title in March. But Saturday's game did not come completely without controversy, as Kentucky lost star freshman guard TyTy Washington to injury while coach John Calipari took a jab at Auburn fans during his radio show on Monday night.
WATCH: LSU's first spring workouts under Brian Kelly

LSU’s first offseason under new headman Brian Kelly and his strength and conditioning staff kicked off when school started last week. While Kelly’s on-field staff wraps up recruiting on the 2022 class in the dash to National Signing Day on Feb. 2, the athletic development team started working with the players slated to take the field in 2022.
Breaking: Gators land QB commit Max Brown

The Florida Gators headed into their official visit weekend this weekend without a commitment at the quarterback position. That changed after hosting Tulsa (OK) Lincoln Christian School three-star quarterback Max Brown on campus this weekend for an official visit. The out of state signal caller gave his commitment to UF after backing off a commitment from Central Michigan and spending the weekend in The Swamp.
UConn Huskies, South Carolina Gamecocks cancel women's basketball showdown

Thursday's much-anticipated women's basketball rematch between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 9 UConn has been canceled, as the Gamecocks chose to prioritize making up an SEC game that was postponed by COVID-19. South Carolina instead will host Ole Miss on Thursday. With its trip to Columbia, South Carolina, called...
Five takeaways from Michigan's statement win at Indiana

Following the Michigan men's basketball team's 80-62 win at Indiana, 247Sports' Zach Shaw offers five takeaways from the Wolverines' win. In a game where Michigan collectively made a statement, no one was louder than Hunter Dickinson. The sophomore center has been statistically sound all season, but Sunday was Dickinson's biggest 'wow' game since his freshman year. He finished with 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting, including a career-high three 3-pointers on four attempts. He also added nine rebounds, and continued to shine as a passer in his new role at the top of the key, tallying four assists.
College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
Georgia football: Nolan Smith named No. 2 returning edge defender in college football

Looking ahead to the 2022 college football season, Pro Football Focus attempted to rank the 10 best edge defenders returning to the field this fall, using its rating system that the site claims is used by all 32 NFL teams and 70 FBS programs. Georgia junior Nolan Smith was named the No. 2 player on the list, behind Alabama's Will Anderson Jr.
