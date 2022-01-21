ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Germany’s Scholz, UK’s Johnson discussed Ukraine border situation

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation on...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
jack1065.com

Germany’s Scholz says raising minimum wage a matter of respect

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that his Social Democrats (SPD) were pushing ahead with their election promise to raise the national minimum wage to 12 euros an hour, as it was important to show respect for low-paid workers. Social Democrat Labour Minister Hubertus Heil...
EUROPE
Reuters

German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Germany: Party picks conservative leader for post-Merkel era

Delegates from the party of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel endorsed prominent conservative Friedrich Merz as the Christian Democratic Union s new leader Saturday as the center-right party seeks to redefine itself. Merz received 94.6% of the vote from 983 delegates who cast ballots during an online party convention. The vote was mostly a formality since he won 62.1% in balloting among the party membership in December, defeating two centrist contenders. In a livestreamed speech to the delegates, he took several digs at new Chancellor Olaf Scholz for, as Merz put it, not immediately engaging with the U.S. and...
EUROPE
The Independent

Partygate offers a ‘turning point’ for Labour, says Tony Blair

There’s a gaping hole in British politics, says Tony Blair. And, fresh from being handed a knighthood, he’s keen to fill it. Fifteen years since leaving No 10, the former prime minister has a fresh fire in his belly about frontline British politics – and is looking to the next election.To do so, he’s looking to wield his influence on his former party and beyond.But as Westminster and Fleet Street follow each twist and turn of the Partygate scandal engulfing Boris Johnson’s government, it is not the moral vacuum he wants to address, but the dearth of...
POLITICS
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida discuss Asia security, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed deterrence in the Asia-Pacific region and a "united" Western alliance against Russian threats to Ukraine in a virtual meeting Friday, officials said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following Donald Trump's questioning of the benefit of US relationships with several major allies in both Asia and Europe. After the approximately one hour and 20 minutes meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world." Ahead of the virtual bilat, US officials stressed the goal of reinforcing an alliance that has underpinned US leadership across the entire region since World War II.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Reuters#Ukrainian#Russian
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
ADVOCACY
94.3 Jack FM

Germany presents G7 leadership agenda with focus on climate

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany on Friday laid out its programme for its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year, focusing on climate protection, international justice and post-pandemic economic recovery. Europe’s largest economy will host the G7 summit on June 26-28 at Schloss Elmau, an idyllic, isolated retreat...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s removal would be a chance to reconsider Brexit, says Heseltine

Boris Johnson’s removal from Downing Street would be an opportunity to reconsider Brexit, Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine has said.The prime minister is under growing pressure from Tory backbenchers over the Partygate scandal, with some MPs predicting he will face a leadership contest once the investigation into drinks gatherings is published.Conservative peer Lord Heseltine appeared to suggest that Mr Johnson’s exit as a result of the current public “anger” could lead to a second referendum on Brexit.The senior Tory, who is a leading campaigner for another vote on EU membership, told Times Radio: “The Brexit agenda was a pack of lies...
POLITICS
whopam.com

Senator Paul discusses Russia-Ukraine situation, inflation

U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Bowling Green believes the United States and Europe should make it clear to Russia that there would be severe economic consequences for Russia if they were to invade Ukraine. He says countries in the European Union may have more leverage with Russia, including Germany, which...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

UK and Germany share deep concern over Ukraine - UK PM Johnson's office

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minster Boris Johnson spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday, discussing their concern over Russia's actions towards Ukraine, and with Britain stressing the need for NATO allies to act together in response. "The leaders discussed the concerning developments on the Ukrainian border,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy