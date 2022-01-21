Germany’s Scholz, UK’s Johnson discussed Ukraine border situation

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed deterrence in the Asia-Pacific region and a "united" Western alliance against Russian threats to Ukraine in a virtual meeting Friday, officials said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following Donald Trump's questioning of the benefit of US relationships with several major allies in both Asia and Europe. After the approximately one hour and 20 minutes meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world." Ahead of the virtual bilat, US officials stressed the goal of reinforcing an alliance that has underpinned US leadership across the entire region since World War II.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO