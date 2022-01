(Omaha, NE) -- A South Omaha man injured during a December altercation with police is released from the hospital, and taken to jail. The Omaha Police Department says on Saturday, 37 year old Justin Michalak was released from the hospital and booked into the Douglas County Jail on two counts of assault on an officer, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and one count of false imprisonment. Michalak made his first court appearance on Tuesday, where a judge set his bond at $150,000.

