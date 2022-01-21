ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Alamos Gold: A Hiccup Called Mulatos

Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlamos Gold reported that the company’s production was 457,200 ounces of gold in 2021, representing a 7% increase from 2020. The Toronto-based Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) released its fourth-quarter 2021 production results on January 17, 2022. The company also provided three-year production and operating guidance. 1 - Q4 Production...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#Gold Mining#Gold Production#The Price Of Gold#Alamos Gold Lrb#Nyse#Agi#La Yaqui Grande#Aisc
Investor's Business Daily

Gold Mining Stock Long Call Has Limited Risk And Unlimited Upside

Newmont (NEM) shot higher Wednesday as the price of spot gold smashed through $1,840 an ounce. The precious metal has gained favor recently as an inflation hedging tool amid the worst U.S. inflation in nearly 40 years. A few weeks ago, we looked at how to use options to generate...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Alamos Gold CEO on Island Gold exploration success in Ontario

With three operational gold mines in Canada and Mexico, as well as a number of other development projects, Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI) continues to build on its reputation as a dependable investment, with a diversified asset base combined with a low political risk profile. The Northern Miner recently...
METAL MINING
Seekingalpha.com

Options Income Series: Earn High Income Safely And Consistently - January 2022

We explain why selling the cash-covered puts and covered calls is a safer choice and earns a high income. The market never moves in a straight line. After an excellent run in 2021, it appears that the market is getting exhausted. However, right now, it's all about the Fed's tightening and the rise in interest rates in the face of rising inflation. It appears the market is finally taking the rise in interest rates seriously and throwing tantrums. It does seem that market is setting up for a mini-crash. But then, when everyone starts expecting a crash, then it may not happen at all. In any case, it's almost impossible to predict the market direction accurately.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Centennial Resource Development: Net Debt Should Be Significantly Reduced In 2022 At Current Strip

Centennial may be able to generate around $450 million in positive cash flow in 2022. Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) may be able to generate approximately $450 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at low-$80s WTI oil. It has around 33% of its estimated 2022 oil production hedged, giving it a fair bit of exposure to oil price changes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Seekingalpha.com

TEAF: Sustainable Growth And 7% Yield

TEAF is a term limited, ESG closed end fund that pays a 7% monthly distribution and has excellent growth prospects over the next 9 years. "Please allow me to introduce myself, I'm a man of wealth and taste". - The Rolling Stones. I am the epitome of an enigma, for...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan Chase increases pay for junior bankers again - Financial News

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is boosting pay for its junior bankers for the second time in six months, the Financial News reports, citing people familiar with the matter. First-year investment bankers will get $110K per year, up from $100K, they told the FN. That's almost a 40% increase from the $80K that level was getting at the beginning of 2021. Pay for second-year analysts goes to $125K and third-year pay will be $135K.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

64 January 10%+ Yield Dividend Dogs, And Not One Is Overpriced

10%+ yield January data was all sourced from YCharts. Unsustainable dividends above 25% were discarded; others were deleted for infrequent dividends. Not all have paid consistent annual dividends. Variable dividends are rampant. Foreword. A reader of August 2019's high-yield, low priced dividend dog list called it, "dangerous advice". Hence, this...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Diamondback Energy: Lower Production But Rising FCF To Benefit Investors

Diamondback Energy has a commanding position in the Permian Basin, which provides it with substantial reserves. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in the incredibly resource-rich Permian Basin in West Texas. The energy sector has been in the minds of many investors lately as it has shown considerable volatility over the past two years. The industry was in the midst of an unprecedented boom prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which then effectively crippled it for several months. Energy prices surged following the 2020 elections, however, and the industry has since returned to a state of prosperity. In fact, the Permian Basin is currently poised to deliver record production next month, which shows that the Biden Administration's general hostility to shale oil drilling may not prove to be a handicap. Diamondback Energy may prove to be one of the best ways to play this trend due to the company's strong finances and commanding position in the Permian Basin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Franklin Resources: A Fair Company At A Fair Price

Over the last two decades, active fund managers have seen part of their assets under management (AUM) being scooped up by companies offering low-cost passive investment vehicles such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Equity markets have practically known only one direction since the great financial crisis and hence, investors in index-tracking ETFs did very well. However, such a large cap momentum strategy is unlikely to guarantee outsized returns ad infinitum – in fact quite the contrary. As mindless contributions to index funds continue, increasing the market capitalization of the most expensive companies in the world, active management strategies are becoming more and more profitable again. And it is especially wealthy individuals, family offices, insurers and pension funds that place their trust in renowned active fund managers. Such customers are not expected to suddenly develop their own strategies or choose the cheaper route via index funds.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs expands annual bonus pool by 40%-50%, reflecting record year

After the investment banking industry saw record M&A activity in 2021, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) pushes up its annual bonus pool for the best performing investment bankers by 40%-50%, Reuters reports, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter. Goldman (GS) CFO Denis Coleman said earlier this week that the...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Let Your Retirement Income Grow For Decades With 7% Yield: RVT

Persistent red-hot inflation means a rotation from growth to value is imminent. With today's pick we are exploiting a mispricing in the market – specifically, the large valuation gap between "Value" stocks and "Growth" stocks. Recently we have been discussing increasing inflation and how that creates a risk to Growth stocks. By definition, in an inflationary environment money today is worth more than money next year. The rotation to Value stocks started early in 2021, and took a pause in the second half as the market discounted inflation risk. With inflation rearing its head again, the rotation to Value will resume and be a defining market driver in 2022. Our pick today will position to profit from that tailwind.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Vista Oil & Gas to buy stakes in two Argentine blocks in $140M deal

Vista Oil & Gas (VIST -0.5%) agrees to acquire 50% operating stakes in two concessions from BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) subsidiary Wintershall Dea for $140M, seeking to accelerate development of the Vaca Muerta shale in Argentina. The deal will add 25,231 net acres to Vista's holdings near the Bajada del Palo Este...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Camber Energy receives extension to file delayed reports

NYSE accepted Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) request to extend the filing of its delayed reports until February 15, 2022. The Company is not in compliance with the exchange's continued listing standards, wherein the company failed to timely file Form 10-K for the 9-month transition period ended December 31, 2020; (ii) Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021; (iii) Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021; and (iv) Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy