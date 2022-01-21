Alamos Gold: A Hiccup Called Mulatos

Diamondback Energy has a commanding position in the Permian Basin, which provides it with substantial reserves. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in the incredibly resource-rich Permian Basin in West Texas. The energy sector has been in the minds of many investors lately as it has shown considerable volatility over the past two years. The industry was in the midst of an unprecedented boom prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which then effectively crippled it for several months. Energy prices surged following the 2020 elections, however, and the industry has since returned to a state of prosperity. In fact, the Permian Basin is currently poised to deliver record production next month, which shows that the Biden Administration's general hostility to shale oil drilling may not prove to be a handicap. Diamondback Energy may prove to be one of the best ways to play this trend due to the company's strong finances and commanding position in the Permian Basin.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO