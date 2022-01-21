God of War (2018): The Best Axe and Blade Pommels

How do you fully upgrade the Leviathan Axe in God of War? Kratos' primary weapon is the Leviathan Axe, and in order to unlock the Worthy Trophy you’ll need to fully upgrade it to its maximum level of six. To get the Leviathan Axe to Level 6 you need to upgrade it at one of Brok or Sindri’s shops. In order to level up the Leviathan Axe you’ll need Frozen Flames, which you’ll discover throughout the campaign by beating bosses. Finishing the story will get you to Level 5, but you’ll need to work a little harder for the full upgrade. As part of our God of War guide, we're going to explain how to fully upgrade the Leviathan Axe.

