ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War (2018): The Best Axe and Blade Pommels

By Sidharta F. Rasidi
thenerdstash.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn total, you can find and/or craft 25 Leviathan Axe and 16 Blade of Chaos pommels to arm Kratos in God of War 2018. Out of those, of course, there are going to be the better ones you can use. Here’s a list of the best Leviathan Axe and Blade of...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to get the best armor in God of War

Looking for the best armor in God of War? You don't need any specific armor set to complete the game, but it can certainly make some of those late-game bosses much easier. And if you're thinking of jumping into New Game + once you've finished the main story, it's not going to hurt to equip the best gear you can find. Technically, it's going to hurt less.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

God of War, the best PlayStation exclusive, is even better on PC

2018’s God of War is one of the best games ever made. And with its move to Windows PC nearly four years after launch, it’s managed to get even better. God of War surprised players with the ways in which it matured the series — like making Kratos a character people care about rather than an unrepentant bastard, and doing away with the extreme objectification of female characters. But as much as developer Sony Santa Monica focused on building a new legacy, it didn’t do away with the past completely.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Review Roundup For God Of War (PC)

God of War, Santa Monica Studio's 2018 reboot/sequel to the long-running franchise, is set to choppity chop its way onto PC on January 14. The game is the most recent PC port of a Sony first-party title following the success of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. Other PS4 exclusives like Death Stranding and Final Fantasy VII Remake have also made their way to the platform in recent years.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Game
pushsquare.com

God of War: How to Fully Upgrade the Leviathan Axe

How do you fully upgrade the Leviathan Axe in God of War? Kratos' primary weapon is the Leviathan Axe, and in order to unlock the Worthy Trophy you’ll need to fully upgrade it to its maximum level of six. To get the Leviathan Axe to Level 6 you need to upgrade it at one of Brok or Sindri’s shops. In order to level up the Leviathan Axe you’ll need Frozen Flames, which you’ll discover throughout the campaign by beating bosses. Finishing the story will get you to Level 5, but you’ll need to work a little harder for the full upgrade. As part of our God of War guide, we're going to explain how to fully upgrade the Leviathan Axe.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

God of War Blades of Chaos Guide

The Blades of Chaos are added to the game when Kratos realizes that he needs some diversity in the Weapons that he Uses. The Blades of Chaos have a lot of complexities to them including upgrades and skills, and this God of War Blades of Chaos Guide will help you understand them all.
FIFA
segmentnext.com

God Of War’s The Best PlayStation Launch On Steam So Far

The once PlayStation-exclusive God of War has been enjoying a remarkable debut on Steam, which only ascertains further how publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment took a wise decision to bring its PlayStation exclusives to a hungry (and awaiting audience) on PC. God of War has achieved an all-time peak concurrent player-count...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy