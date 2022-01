PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dave McCormick, a businessman who recently moved to Pittsburgh from Connecticut, announced on Thursday his candidacy for the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. In an interview seen only on KDKA, political editor Jon Delano asked McCormick about his Pennsylvania roots, which some of his opponents have questioned. “I am announcing today that I am running for the U.S. Senate, and I am running as a candidate that is battle-tested and Pennsylvania true,” McCormick told KDKA on Thursday. McCormick — who was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, grew up in Bloomsburg, southwest of Wilkes-Barre, and worked for a time in...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO