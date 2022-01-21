ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon Legends: Arceus exact release time, when can you pre-load, and file size

By Misael Duran
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Legends: Arceus is the most ambitious title in the franchise yet, taking place in the ancient past and introducing new variants of classic Pokémon. To properly prepare before you head out to the Hisui region, below is everything you will need to know about the release time of the game,...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak reveals abilities for new Pokémon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is overhauling the entire battle system for the franchise, adding real-time strategy elements, different styles that can change the impact of attacks, and more. Additionally, Held items and Pokémon abilities have been removed entirely, simplifying certain areas to put more emphasis on the new changes.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ pre-orders are discounted on Currys right now

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to completely change the 25-year-old formula we’ve come to know and love when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch on 28 January.With the promise of a huge open world to explore as well as the addition of new regional variants, there’s plenty of reasons to be excited about this upcoming release.In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players will explore the lands of the Hisui region as they are tasked with observing the local wildlife and documenting them in the very first Pokédex while at the same time, trying to catch them to battle alongside you.Pre-orders have been...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

How to catch Darkrai in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Since the game isn’t out yet, we aren’t totally sure whether there are any special requirements needed to catch Darkrai, but once the game is out, we’ll be sure to update this guide!. More Pokémon Legends: Arceus guides. Looking for more help with Pokémon Legends: Arceus?...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Video: Pokémon Legends: Arceus commercial

It isn’t very long before Nintendo and The Pokemon Company will be releasing Pokemon Legends: Arceus. With the game’s release being later this month, you should be seeing commercials and advertisements for the game beginning to appear now. Nintendo also likes to upload videos of their commercials, and this is no exception.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Here’s another look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon Company’s upcoming title, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, is almost here, and just ahead of its official release, Nintendo has dropped new trailer for the game. The trailer doesn’t reveal anything we didn’t already know about the title, but it does offer a great look at Arceus’ open world.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Receives New Overview Trailer

Pokémon mainline games have allowed players to catch’em all in turned based combat. But Pokémon Legends: Arceus is introducing us to a brand new way to complete every Pokémon Master’s goal. An overview trailer has been posted to provide a quick rundown. In Legends: Arceus,...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Rainbow Six Extraction: Release Time, Pre-Load Install Size, and More

Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft Montreal’s latest tactical shooter is coming soon, and the developers are releasing pre-install data, file size, and PC hardware requirements for when the game launches on January 20th. After numerous delays across the last several years, the spinoff of their 2015 hit Rainbow Six Siege (our review here) will finally be playable for fans worldwide. Below is any information available at this time on how players can get right into the action when the game releases.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How character customization works in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In the earliest days of the franchise, Pokémon wasn’t exactly known for its character customization. But things have come a long way since the late 90s, and while you can’t exactly tweak the shape of your character’s nose, most recent Pokémon games have allowed the player some liberty in fashioning their character. The glaring omission in this trend is 2021’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which only allowed a small number of full-outfit changes. So how will character customization work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order deals on Nintendo Switch

Prepare to catch, survey and research wild Pokémon in the latest sprawling action RPG from Nintendo – Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the next big entry in the monster-catching franchise and it's out on January 28 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Your role is to build the first-ever Pokédex...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Come See the Pokémon Legends: Arceus Theme in Action

Tetris 99 is hosting its 28th Maximus Cup starting this Thursday. If you’ve been wondering what exactly the new theme, which is based on Pokémon Legends: Arceus, is going to look like, we have you covered. Here’s a trailer showing off the gameplay and music you’ll be enjoying in just a few days:
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus interactive gameplay video lets you look around the Hisui region

The official Pokémon YouTube account shared an interactive gameplay video of Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Wednesday that allows viewers to look around the Hisui region at their leisure by clicking and dragging on the video. The video features footage of the game’s protagonist traveling on foot, as well as on the backs of three Pokémon: Wyrdeer, Braviary, and Basculegion.
VIDEO GAMES

