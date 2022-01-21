ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany’s Scholz, UK’s Johnson discussed Ukraine border situation

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation on...

Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Germany's Scholz Says Raising Minimum Wage a Matter of Respect

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that his Social Democrats (SPD) were pushing ahead with their election promise to raise the national minimum wage to 12 euros an hour, as it was important to show respect for low-paid workers. Social Democrat Labour Minister Hubertus Heil presented...
EUROPE
Olaf Scholz
Boris Johnson
Reuters

German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Partygate offers a ‘turning point’ for Labour, says Tony Blair

There’s a gaping hole in British politics, says Tony Blair. And, fresh from being handed a knighthood, he’s keen to fill it. Fifteen years since leaving No 10, the former prime minister has a fresh fire in his belly about frontline British politics – and is looking to the next election.To do so, he’s looking to wield his influence on his former party and beyond.But as Westminster and Fleet Street follow each twist and turn of the Partygate scandal engulfing Boris Johnson’s government, it is not the moral vacuum he wants to address, but the dearth of...
POLITICS
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Is this the endgame for Boris Johnson? John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’

Update: 8 questions about Boris Johnson’s future answeredOne of his MPs has defected to the opposition; others are plotting to overthrow him; his former cabinet colleague has quoted Leo Amery quoting Oliver Cromwell at him, telling him “in the name of God, go”; while some of his current cabinet are soliciting votes in the campaign to succeed him. Boris Johnson’s hold on No 10 suddenly seems precarious.The reversal of fortune has been breathtakingly sudden. Twice last year The Times carried front-page headlines declaring that Johnson “eyed a decade in power”, at the time of the Hartlepool by-election and the Conservative...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s removal would be a chance to reconsider Brexit, says Heseltine

Boris Johnson’s removal from Downing Street would be an opportunity to reconsider Brexit, Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine has said.The prime minister is under growing pressure from Tory backbenchers over the Partygate scandal, with some MPs predicting he will face a leadership contest once the investigation into drinks gatherings is published.Conservative peer Lord Heseltine appeared to suggest that Mr Johnson’s exit as a result of the current public “anger” could lead to a second referendum on Brexit.The senior Tory, who is a leading campaigner for another vote on EU membership, told Times Radio: “The Brexit agenda was a pack of lies...
POLITICS
Europe
Berlin, DE
Germany
Russia
whopam.com

Senator Paul discusses Russia-Ukraine situation, inflation

U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Bowling Green believes the United States and Europe should make it clear to Russia that there would be severe economic consequences for Russia if they were to invade Ukraine. He says countries in the European Union may have more leverage with Russia, including Germany, which...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Blair says Boris Johnson has no plan for dealing with Brexit

Sir Tony Blair has accused Boris Johnson of lacking a coherent plan for dealing with the changes the country faces as a result of Brexit The former prime minister said leaving the EU was one of three major challenges facing the UK, alongside the technological revolution and the transition to net zero, but the Government did not have a proper strategic plan for dealing with any of them.In an online address, he warned that without a radical shift in policy, the country would see an inexorable decline leading to a future that was “poorer, less prosperous and less powerful”.“There is...
U.K.
Reuters

UK and Germany share deep concern over Ukraine - UK PM Johnson's office

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minster Boris Johnson spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday, discussing their concern over Russia's actions towards Ukraine, and with Britain stressing the need for NATO allies to act together in response. "The leaders discussed the concerning developments on the Ukrainian border,...
POLITICS
Antelope Valley Press

UK’s Johnson defies calls to quit

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied calls to resign in a feisty performance, Wednesday, in Parliament — but it may be too little to prevent a push by his Conservative Party’s lawmakers to oust him over a series of lockdown-flouting government parties. Pressure on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson’s Tory critics facing ‘blackmail’, senior MP warns

Boris Johnson is battling claims that Tory critics are facing “intimidation” which could amount to blackmail as part of an effort to keep him in office.The Prime Minister insisted he had seen no evidence to support the incendiary claim made by William Wragg, the Tory chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.Mr Wragg said he had received reports of conduct including “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those who they suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.“The intimidation of...
POLITICS

