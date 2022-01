A Myanmar military tribunal sentenced a member of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted party to death for terror offences on Friday, the junta said, ramping up a crackdown on the toppled leader's party. The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,400 killed in a subsequent crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. Junta opponents -- including allies of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy -- have gone into hiding across the country, and "People's Defence Forces" have sprung up across the country to take on the military. Phyo Zeyar Thaw, a member of the NLD arrested in November, was sentenced to death for offences under the anti-terrorism act, the junta statement said.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO