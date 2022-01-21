Swarmio Media launches Swarmio Pay for gamers

Sinuate Media Launches Approach Positive platform to support the 17 million new businesses expected to start in 2022 by making digital marketing more accessible. Sinuate Media, a full-service marketing technology firm headquartered in Mesilla, New Mexico, announced the launch of Approach Positive, an online platform that makes digital marketing accessible for small businesses. With the U.S. Census Bureau projecting 17 million new businesses to start in 2022, Approach Positive aims to reduce the strain business owners feel to keep up with digital marketing and compete against large brands who have marketing teams and big budgets to support their growth.

MESILLA, NM ・ 11 DAYS AGO