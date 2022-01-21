ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Poland sees new daily record of 36,665 COVID cases

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – Poland on Friday will see a record of 36,665 new...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Taiwan on COVID alert as domestic Omicron cases spike

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s government ordered a tightening of controls on Saturday after a rare spike in domestic transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, saying it needed to act now to prevent being overwhelmed even though overall numbers remain quite low. After months of no or few...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Czech Republic scraps vaccine mandate as daily cases hit record high

The Czech Republic’s new government has scrapped a decree making Covid vaccines mandatory for over-60s and key workers in some professions, with the country’s health minister describing the previous administration’s plan as “nonsense from the start”.The mandate - which was supposed to come into effect in March for the elderly as well as health and care workers, police officers and firefighters - was dismissed by Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s new centre-right government as daily Covid cases hit a record high in the country.“We see no reason for compulsory vaccination. We do not want to deepen the divides,” Mr Fiala said...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Reuters
104.1 WIKY

England opens COVID booster jab programme to 16- and 17-year olds

LONDON (Reuters) – England’s health service said it will expand its COVID-19 booster vaccination programme to include 16- and 17-year-olds from Monday. Until now, booster jabs have been limited to 16- and 17-year-olds most at risk from the coronavirus. “More than four in five adults in England have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Japan to expedite booster shots, bolster island defence -PM Kishida

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will bring forward COVID-19 vaccination booster shots by as much as two months, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant sends infections soaring nationwide. In a policy speech to parliament, Kishida also said Japan would fortify defence capabilities around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Draghi, Berlusconi in mix as Italy elects new president

Italy's parliament begins voting for a new president Monday, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi tipped for election in a high-stakes version of musical chairs which threatens the survival of the government. As backroom negotiations hit fever pitch this week, the brashest campaigner has been billionaire Silvio Berlusconi, whose charm offensive has included bragging about his raunchy "bunga bunga" parties. The 85-year-former premier has long coveted Italy's top job, even reportedly promising his late mother he would get it, although few believe he has the necessary votes. It is notoriously hard to predict who will win the secret ballot for the seven-year post.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
104.1 WIKY

German foreign minister holds first online meeting with Chinese counterpart

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, had their first videoconference on Thursday and discussed topics including the countries’ bilateral relations and global crises, the ministry said on Twitter. “Close cooperation with China is important in many areas. This also applies...
POLITICS
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy