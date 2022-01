BeInCrypto takes a look at on-chain indicators for Bitcoin (BTC), more specifically the Stablecoin Supply Ratio (SSR), which has reached a new all-time low. SSR is an on-chain indicator that measures the ratio between the supply of BTC and that of stablecoins. Since the supply of BTC is fixed and so is the price of stablecoins, the indicator changes whenever there is a change in the BTC price or in the supply of stablecoins.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO