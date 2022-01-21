ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soitec says succession plan has ‘full support’ of main shareholders

(Reuters) – Soitec’s plan to appoint a new CEO has the “full support” of its main shareholders, the French semiconductor company said on Friday, after the company’s executive committee questioned the decision. Following Pierre Barnabé’s appointment as CEO on...

Greek stock exchange board picks Kontopoulos as new CEO

ATHENS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The board of Hellenic Exchanges (EXCr.AT), the operator of Greece's stock and equity derivatives markets, picked Yiannos Kontopoulos as its new chief executive to replace outgoing CEO Socrates Lzaridis, the group said on Saturday. Kontopoulos, a partner and chief macro strategist at London-based CQS Fund,...
Trisha Husson To Oversee Strategy, Finance and Business Operations At Disney General Entertainment

Trisha Husson has been promoted at Disney General Entertainment. Husson has been named Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance at the Peter Rice-run division, which oversees creating original entertainment and news content for the Company’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks. Husson, as EVP of Strategy and Business Operations, has been managing day-to-day operations after Ravi Ahuja stepped down in 2020. The role also includes oversight of content research, insights and scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations. Reporting to Rice, she will manage the teams that provide strategy, production financial planning, content analytics and operational guidance for...
Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling

(Reuters) – Hedge funds that earn returns speculating on precarious acquisitions were handed a gift this week when Microsoft Corp agreed to buy “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash. The transaction will require antitrust approval in the United States as well as...
Carmaker Stellantis to announce strategic plan in March

PARIS (Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis, whose brands include Citroen and Fiat, said it would announce a new long-term strategic plan in March. “A bright future ahead: Long-term strategic plan to be announced on March 1, 2022 ,” the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#French#Evp#Group Security#Global Head#Big Data#Cybersecurity At Atos#Refinitiv
Hugo Boss exceeds 2021 sales target after strong Q4

BERLIN (Reuters) – Hugo Boss said on Tuesday that it had exceeded its full year sales targets after fourth quarter earnings helped propel the German fashion house back to nearly pre-pandemic levels. The company said revenue rose 43% in 2021 to 2.786 billion euros ($3.17 billion), on a preliminary...
Aeromexico shareholders back capital increase in restructuring plan

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican carrier Aeromexico said on Monday that its shareholders have approved a capital increase as part of its restructuring plan to emerge from bankruptcy. In two meetings held on Friday, shareholders agreed to hike the share capital by $4.267 billion, which is subject to a...
Exeter reveals CFO succession plan

IRVING, Texas - After the closing of the company’s sale to an investor group led by Warburg Pincus as well as an expansion of its origination strategy last month, more significant changes at Exeter Finance came late on Thursday. The non-prime auto finance company announced chief financial officer Brad...
Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

One of Unilever’s major shareholders has criticized the company after it performed badly for his fund, arguing its “publicity displaying sustainability credentials” meant it had "lost the plot." British fund manager Terry Smith, founder of fund manager Fundsmith, cited examples including Unilever's refusal to supply Ben &...
Forget shareholder resolutions, fund manager says: hire better directors

(Reuters) – A Texas-based fund manager is not jumping on the bandwagon of peers backing shareholder resolutions that call on companies to take stronger action on climate change. Dimensional Fund Advisors argues it would be more effective to just replace corporate directors who fail to address the issue. Austin-based...
Kraft Heinz appoints new CFO

Kraft Heinz Co. said late Friday it has appointed Andre Maciel as its chief financial officer, effective March 2. Maciel will succeed Paulo Basilio, who will step down on March 1, the company said. Basilio will remain with the company as a strategic adviser through August. Shares of Kraft Heinz were off around 0.1% in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day down 0.2%.
Plan for a successful year on the dairy farm

We have turned the page to a new year. While 2022 has begun, we are still dealing with many of the same challenges that have been with us longer than we care to remember. It is my hope this article will provide you with management recommendations to help your dairy be successful this year.
Telenor partners with Amazon to modernise systems, offer services

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s Telenor said on Thursday it had partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to speed up the modernisation of its telecoms systems, boosting the use of cloud technology to offer 5G and low-latency data services to professional customers. In collaboration with the U.S. tech giant,...
FINRA eyes enhancements to digital asset sale disclosures

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority plans to look at enhancing the disclosure regime for broker dealers that sell digital assets, and may also update its rules around how options accounts are opened, the head of Wall Street’s self-regulatory body said on Wednesday. FINRA may...
5 Main Rules For Successful CFD Trading

What is CFD Trading? CFDs are derivative financial instruments. These ‘Contracts for Difference’ are priced according to the underlying financial instruments they represent. The broad categories of CFDs include stocks, commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Pretty much any financial instrument that can be traded in the market is available in this particular format. With CFD trading, you can speculate on the future price movements of assets. One of two outcomes is possible: The price of the asset can rise over time, or the price of the asset can fall over time.
