Soitec says succession plan has ‘full support’ of main shareholders

What is CFD Trading? CFDs are derivative financial instruments. These ‘Contracts for Difference’ are priced according to the underlying financial instruments they represent. The broad categories of CFDs include stocks, commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Pretty much any financial instrument that can be traded in the market is available in this particular format. With CFD trading, you can speculate on the future price movements of assets. One of two outcomes is possible: The price of the asset can rise over time, or the price of the asset can fall over time.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO