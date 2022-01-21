ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China can achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022- cabinet adviser

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China will be able to achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022, Zhu...

AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA
AFP

Taiwan troops simulate urban warfare with China

Taiwanese troops and armoured vehicles were deployed Thursday for a mock urban street battle in the latest drill preparing forces against China, which has long vowed to take the island. Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of an invasion by authoritarian China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized one day -- by force if necessary. Beijing has ramped up military drills and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she regards the island as a sovereign nation. On Thursday, soldiers from two platoons faced off in a simulated battle, firing at each other from houses and sandbag barricades as tanks rolled down a street in a mock-up town complete with signs for pharmacies and beer brands.
MILITARY
Newton Kansan

Economic concerns amid China lockdowns

BEIJING – China’s lockdowns of big cities to fight coronavirus outbreaks are prompting concern about more disruptions to global industries after two makers of processor chips said their factories were affected. That has added to unease about the omicron variant’s global economic impact. Analysts warn Vietnam, Thailand and...
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

China leads global economic development, pandemic control

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China reached a milestone in 2021 with major achievements made in foreign trade, technological breakthroughs and industrial chain resilience, according to a senior official. "China has taken a leading position in both economic development and pandemic control worldwide in 2021," Han Wenxiu, an official with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

China car sector falling short of ‘net zero’ goals – Greenpeace

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s massive car sector is on track to bring its climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions to a peak by 2027 but on current trends it is unlikely to meet the country’s 2060 “net zero” target, environment group Greenpeace said on Tuesday. The sector’s...
ECONOMY
NBC Miami

China Shares Climb as Official Data Showed Economic Growth Topped 8% Last Year

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Monday as economic data out of China showed the world's second largest economy grew faster than expected between October and December. Numbers from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed the Chinese economy grew by 8.1% in 2021, slightly below the market's expectation for around 8.4% growth for the year.
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

China’s cabinet says it will promote transformation of digital economy

(Reuters) – China’s cabinet issued a plan on Wednesday for the development of the country’s digital economy, aiming to increase this sector’s share of national GDP by pushing technologies like 6G and big data centers. The State Council set several targets for 2025, namely the increase...
CHINA
AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
U.S. POLITICS
froggyweb.com

China’s 2021 smartphone shipments up 15.9% y/y – govt data

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China had shipped 342.8 million smartphones to domestic consumers in 2021, up 15.9% year-on-year, according to government data published on Tuesday, implying a sector recovery from a blow it took in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis. The annual shipments, however, failed to scale the...
CELL PHONES

