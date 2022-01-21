ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Poland sees new daily record of 36,665 COVID cases

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – Poland on Friday will see a record of 36,665 new...

froggyweb.com

Britain reports 438 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since February

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in almost a year on Tuesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government considers relaxing measures introduced to reduce the spread of Omicron variant. Britain reported 438 new deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily total since Feb. 24 last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Former Polish president, Solidarity leader Walesa has COVID

WARSAW (Reuters) – Lech Walesa, the former Polish president and Solidarity trade union leader who played a leading role in the fall of Communism, has coronavirus, he said on Friday. Originally a shipyard electrician in the northern port city of Gdansk, Walesa became a symbol of the historic changes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Israel’s defence chief isolates at home after positive COVID test

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday he was isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and was in good health. “I feel good because I am vaccinated. In the coming days I will manage security affairs from my home,” Gantz wrote on Twitter. Israel...
MILITARY
The Independent

Czech Republic scraps vaccine mandate as daily cases hit record high

The Czech Republic’s new government has scrapped a decree making Covid vaccines mandatory for over-60s and key workers in some professions, with the country’s health minister describing the previous administration’s plan as “nonsense from the start”.The mandate - which was supposed to come into effect in March for the elderly as well as health and care workers, police officers and firefighters - was dismissed by Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s new centre-right government as daily Covid cases hit a record high in the country.“We see no reason for compulsory vaccination. We do not want to deepen the divides,” Mr Fiala said...
PHARMACEUTICALS
froggyweb.com

Ukraine says Russia recruiting mercenaries, sending weapons to eastern Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s military intelligence said on Friday that Russia was actively recruiting mercenaries and sending them for intensive training in separatist-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine. It said in a statement that fuel, several tanks, artillery and mortars had been secretly taken to the area from Russia.
MILITARY
AFP

Draghi, Berlusconi in mix as Italy elects new president

Italy's parliament begins voting for a new president Monday, with Prime Minister Mario Draghi tipped for election in a high-stakes version of musical chairs which threatens the survival of the government. As backroom negotiations hit fever pitch this week, the brashest campaigner has been billionaire Silvio Berlusconi, whose charm offensive has included bragging about his raunchy "bunga bunga" parties. The 85-year-former premier has long coveted Italy's top job, even reportedly promising his late mother he would get it, although few believe he has the necessary votes. It is notoriously hard to predict who will win the secret ballot for the seven-year post.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
froggyweb.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The chairman of the Gavi vaccine alliance, Jose Manuel Barroso, said on Wednesday that an additional $5.2 billion is needed to continue to deliver COVID vaccines at scale, as more than 3 billion people in the world have yet to receive their first dose. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

As Japan infections surge, so does risk of pandemic fatigue

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Friday acted to contain a record surge in COVID-19 cases with a return to curbs that have however shown diminishing results, while a laggard vaccine booster programme leaves many people vulnerable to breakthrough infections. The government empowered authorities in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS

