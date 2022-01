The IMF on Tuesday called on El Salvador to change course and stop using Bitcoin as legal tender, citing "large risks" posed by the cryptocurrency. The small Central American nation in September became the first country in the world to embrace the digital money, allowing consumers to use it in all transactions, alongside the US dollar. The staff at the Washington-based crisis lender previously called on the government of President Nayib Bukele to reconsider the move, but the board -- comprised of representatives of IMF member governments including the United States -- used much stronger language. The directors "urged the authorities to narrow the scope of the Bitcoin law by removing Bitcoin's legal tender status," according to a statement from the International Monetary Fund.

WORLD ・ 4 HOURS AGO