ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

In Focus: Two Stocks Swinging Over 11% on Thursday

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Just Dial (NS: JUST ) Shares of the search and discovery company surged 12.9% to Rs 920.5 apiece at 1:59 pm, after rallying 13.7% to Rs 924.5 apiece earlier on Thursday. The stock jumped after slumping for two consecutive sessions, on various...

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Investing Com#Rs 920 5#Rs 924 5#Ubs#Dial#Sterlite Technologies#Hfcl#The Delhi High Court#Stl#Rs 86 64 Crore
fwbusiness.com

Best Stocks To Buy For 2022? 3 Cyclical Stocks In Focus

While cyclical stocks may not be in the best position in the stock market today, investors may not want to dismiss the sector entirely. For one thing, some of the biggest cyclical firms are taking a breather amidst the current downturn in markets. Accordingly, this would be due to the ongoing rotation out of growth stocks towards value stocks among other defensive spaces. For those uninitiated, cyclical stocks mainly consist of consumer discretionary stocks and industrial stocks. Both of which often grow alongside the economy.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Three Reasons Why We Ditched Our Swing Trading Position In MOS Stock

In a market full of broken stocks, Mosaic (MOS) stands out for looking relatively normal. So why exit? Here's three reasons why we kept our swing trade in MOS stock short and sweet. MOS Stock Shows An Early Scent Of Success. MOS stock was on our radar for a while....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 4.45% to $160.07 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's sixth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $337.42 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
stockxpo.com

Best Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. In one way this year so far looks very like last year: the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has risen by almost exactly the same amount, a little over 0.2 percentage points. In most ways, though, it looks completely different: rather than rewarding rampant speculation, the stock market has been punishing those who bet on fashionable stocks. FedEx appears to have jumped ahead of many competitors to capture increased market share. The U.S. integrated freight and logistics company has added six intercontinental routes in recent months, serving more than 225 flights operating weekly back and forth from the Asia-Pacific region to the U.S. and European markets. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8%, while the Top-Performing Stocks fell about 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8 points after rising more than 200 points earlier in the day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares increased by 8.46% to $33.91 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 63.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Consumer Tech Stocks In Focus

5 Top Consumer Tech Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. With the stock market today seemingly on the decline, investors could be looking for stocks with pricing power. Accordingly, this would be where some of the top consumer tech stocks come into play. After all, these are companies that are constantly upgrading and optimizing their cutting-edge devices. In turn, there is always another bigger and better version of existing tech for consumers to consider coming around the corner. Because of that, pricing power, the ability to raise prices without impacting demand much, would be a factor to consider when investing in the sector.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

U.S. Stock ETFs Mixed as the Earnings Season Goes Into Full Swing

Growth stock-related exchange traded funds strengthened as U.S. markets wavered between gains and losses on Wednesday, with the corporate earnings season propping up some segments. The technology-heavy Nasdaq was trying to rebound after dipping below 10% from its record closing high on November 19, marking the benchmark’s first foray into...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Traded Lower on Thursday

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) slipped on Thursday, losing as much as 2.2%. As of 3:11 p.m. ET, the stock was still off 2%. The catalyst that drove the e-commerce and cloud computing giant lower was bullish commentary by a Wall Street analyst -- about a competitor. So what. Wedbush analyst...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why GreenTree Hospitality Stock Tanked 16% on Thursday

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) were down as much as 16% during Thursday trading. The Chinese hotel operator reported its earnings after the close yesterday, posting a disappointing earnings per share (EPS) number. As of 11:42 a.m. EST, the stock is down 9.8% on the day. So what. On...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Shopify Stock Cratered on Thursday

Shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) slumped on Thursday, losing as much as 8.3%. At 1:56 p.m. ET, the stock was still off 7.4%. The catalyst that drove the technology stock lower was changes to its app store that had developers seeing red. So what. Shopify rolled out new algorithms in mid-December...
STOCKS
Bay News 9

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks shed early gains and closed lower Thursday as investors gauged the latest data on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. Technology companies were the biggest weight on the market. Health care stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending also fell.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Stock Markets Mostly Retreat As Focus Firmly On Inflation

Leading European and Asian stock markets largely retreated along with the dollar Thursday as investors tracked developments surrounding decades-high inflation. US consumer prices rose seven percent on-year in December, the fastest rate since 1982, as supply snarls and energy costs were compounded by surging demand from Americans returning to normal life.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rallies As Powell Focuses On Inflation; EV, Oil Stocks Surge

The stock market turned higher Tuesday and extended gains as the Senate held its confirmation hearing for Jerome Powell's expected second term as Fed chief. The Nasdaq rallied 1.2%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.6% and the Dow Jones industrials added 0.3% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 advanced 0.8%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Monday.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy