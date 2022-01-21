Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.90%

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.90%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225...

AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. Tokyo fell 0.9% after Toyota Motor Corp. announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell. Oil prices slipped, with the U.S. benchmark crude down as much as 2.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.78% from 1.83% late Thursday. Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks are headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month. Surging coronavirus cases have added to jitters over supply...
STOCKS
ShareCast

London close: Stocks end week on a down note

London stocks fell at the end of the week amid investors' jitters around the prospects for policy tightening by the US central bank and after the Office of National Statistics reported that UK retail sales cratered at the end of 2021. The FTSE 100 ended down 1.20% or 90.88 points...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
erienewsnow.com

Nasdaq enters correction territory as stocks close lower

Wall Street has had a rocky start to the year: Stocks again finished lower Wednesday and the Nasdaq Composite closed in correction territory, defined as a minimum 10% drop from its high. For the Nasdaq, that last peak was its record close on November 19. On Wednesday the tech-heavy index...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Close Lower as Yields Continue to Weigh

U.S. markets closed lower today, fresh off yesterday's steep losses amid this morning's rise in treasury yields. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed lower despite a battle between breakeven most of the last hour of trading, while the Dow marked its fourth-straight triple-digit loss. Meanwhile, Wall Street's so-called "fear gauge," or VIX, marked its highest close since Dec. 6. Airline earnings are on the horizon, likely a focus for options traders in the coming days.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

US Close: Wage inflation worries send stocks lower, US data

US stocks struggled after the big banks had a rough start to earnings season. JPMorgan shares dropped sharply over fears that surging expenses and wage inflation may lead to a greater profit miss over the next couple of years. Risk appetite did not get any favors from a wrath of US economic data that missed expectations, raising fears that the underlying recovery is vulnerable. The great cyclical rotation was reversed today and even though Treasury yields soared higher, tech stocks caught a bid.
BUSINESS
CNBC

European stocks close lower as hawkish Fed remarks dent global sentiment; EDF down 14%

LONDON — European stocks pulled back on Friday, following global momentum as a fresh round of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials resurfaced expectations for imminent policy tightening. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended around 1% lower, with retail stocks dropping 2.3% to lead losses as almost all sectors...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Stocks Close Lower Amid Interest Rate Fears; Atos Down 17%

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Monday with global markets on tenterhooks ahead of key U.S. inflation data this week and more comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on interest rate hikes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed down by 1.3%, having started the trading session...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS

