We are in the midst of a history defining moment. Our American democracy, the greatest democracy in the world, is cracking. Throughout our nation's history we haven’t been perfect – far from it – but, as Dr. Martin Luther King famously said “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” We continuously strive to bend that moral arc and live up to the ideals that our nation was founded on: life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness - and truly apply those ideals to everyone. That is the core of what our democracy is all about.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO