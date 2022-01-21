ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketmind: The bears are taking control

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. The S&P 500 looks set to end the week down almost 4% in its biggest weekly drop since late 2020. Trade in futures suggest no reprieve from the pain stocks globally are feeling now. Angst that the U.S. Federal Reserve...

kfgo.com

AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
Christine Lagarde
Janet Yellen
MarketWatch

Dow posts 5th straight loss as stock-market bounce runs out of steam

Stocks ended lower Thursday, giving up early gains as investors appeared unable to shake off worries over a rising interest-rate environment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 313 points, or 0.9%, to close near 34,715, according to preliminary figures, extending its losing streak to five sessions, the longest since September. The S&P 500 declined around 50 points, or 1.1%, to finish near 4,483, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 186 points, or 1.3%, to end near 14,154. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wednesday entered correction territory, having fallen more than 10% from a record high set in November. Analysts have tied stock-market weakness to begin the new year to expectations the Federal Reserve will be much more aggressive than previously expected in raising interest rates and otherwise tightening monetary policy in an effort to rein in persistently high inflation.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Return of Bears Control

In the middle of this week's trading, the EUR/USD currency pair attempted to recover from the selling operations from the beginning of the week that pushed it towards the 1.1315 support level. The retracement reached the 1.1355 level and is looking for stronger catalysts to rebound higher. The euro weakened against most of the other major currencies amid risk aversion, as US 10-year Treasury yields rose to a two-year high amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve would start a tightening cycle in March. Treasuries have fallen across the curve, with the two-year yield hitting the highest level since 2020.
kfgo.com

Marketmind: Goldman Sachs adds another layer of stress

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus. For all the turmoil across financial markets yesterday, the Nasdaq creeping dangerously near correction territory and closing below a key 200-day moving average probably came as the least surprising feature for investors. After all, dumping expensive tech and growth stocks when...
actionforex.com

Canadian CPI at 30-Year Highs, USD/CAD Bears Remain in Control

In an otherwise quiet morning for economic data, Canada released its closely-watched CPI data for December. On a headline basis, prices actually fell -0.1% month-over-month as expected, but you can bet that the evening news will latch onto the fact that today’s reading drove Canada’s annual inflation rate to 4.8%, its highest level since 1991!
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
WNMT AM 650

Marketmind: Let’s talk about sterling

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. Let’s take a break from just how quick is the Fed going to slam on the brakes to contain inflation and talk about sterling. The pound is proving to be one of the best performing major currencies in the early days of 2022. It’s trading near its highest levels in over two months above $1.37, thanks to signs the Omicron COVID surge is abating and on expectations that UK interest rates could rise again as soon as February.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
