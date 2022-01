(Willmar, MN) — No officers are injured after a suspect fired at Willmar Police. Authorities say 36-year-old Esteban Ramos Jr. shot a round at officers during a traffic stop Saturday night in the 100 block of High Avenue Northeast. Officers set up a perimeter and used drones and aircraft to search the neighborhood for Ramos after he ran off. He was found inside an detached garage nearby and officers used tear gas and a battering ram to take him into custody. Ramos was treated for self-inflicted injuries, then was taken to Kandiyohi County Jail on outstanding warrants from Lyon County and pending charges related to the traffic stop and chase.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO