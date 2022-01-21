ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soitec says succession plan has ‘full support’ of main shareholders

By Thomson Reuters
 1 day ago

(Reuters) – Soitec’s plan to appoint a new CEO has the “full support” of its main shareholders, the French semiconductor company said on Friday, after the company’s executive committee questioned the decision. Following Pierre Barnabé’s appointment as CEO on...

Reuters

Greek stock exchange board picks Kontopoulos as new CEO

ATHENS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The board of Hellenic Exchanges (EXCr.AT), the operator of Greece's stock and equity derivatives markets, picked Yiannos Kontopoulos as its new chief executive to replace outgoing CEO Socrates Lzaridis, the group said on Saturday. Kontopoulos, a partner and chief macro strategist at London-based CQS Fund,...
Deadline

Trisha Husson To Oversee Strategy, Finance and Business Operations At Disney General Entertainment

Trisha Husson has been promoted at Disney General Entertainment. Husson has been named Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance at the Peter Rice-run division, which oversees creating original entertainment and news content for the Company’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks. Husson, as EVP of Strategy and Business Operations, has been managing day-to-day operations after Ravi Ahuja stepped down in 2020. The role also includes oversight of content research, insights and scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations. Reporting to Rice, she will manage the teams that provide strategy, production financial planning, content analytics and operational guidance for...
101.9 KELO-FM

Aeromexico shareholders back capital increase in restructuring plan

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican carrier Aeromexico said on Monday that its shareholders have approved a capital increase as part of its restructuring plan to emerge from bankruptcy. In two meetings held on Friday, shareholders agreed to hike the share capital by $4.267 billion, which is subject to a...
Activist fund Starboard asks Mercury Systems to scrap shareholder rights plan

(Reuters) – Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP sent an open letter to the board of Mercury Systems on Thursday asking the defense technology firm to eliminate the shareholders rights plan it recently adopted. A shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a “poison pill”, is a defensive strategy to...
Auto Remarketing

Exeter reveals CFO succession plan

IRVING, Texas - After the closing of the company’s sale to an investor group led by Warburg Pincus as well as an expansion of its origination strategy last month, more significant changes at Exeter Finance came late on Thursday. The non-prime auto finance company announced chief financial officer Brad...
prweek.com

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

One of Unilever’s major shareholders has criticized the company after it performed badly for his fund, arguing its “publicity displaying sustainability credentials” meant it had "lost the plot." British fund manager Terry Smith, founder of fund manager Fundsmith, cited examples including Unilever's refusal to supply Ben &...
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz appoints new CFO

Kraft Heinz Co. said late Friday it has appointed Andre Maciel as its chief financial officer, effective March 2. Maciel will succeed Paulo Basilio, who will step down on March 1, the company said. Basilio will remain with the company as a strategic adviser through August. Shares of Kraft Heinz were off around 0.1% in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day down 0.2%.
bizjournals

A game plan for success in 2022

A crippling pandemic and a sudden shift to remote work. An unprecedented job market and rethinking of the workplace. A frantic recovery marked by supply chain snarls and soaring prices. For many businesses, the past two years have brought enough challenges, changes and obstacles for a lifetime. Those banking on...
Farm and Dairy

Plan for a successful year on the dairy farm

We have turned the page to a new year. While 2022 has begun, we are still dealing with many of the same challenges that have been with us longer than we care to remember. It is my hope this article will provide you with management recommendations to help your dairy be successful this year.
babypips.com

5 Main Rules For Successful CFD Trading

What is CFD Trading? CFDs are derivative financial instruments. These ‘Contracts for Difference’ are priced according to the underlying financial instruments they represent. The broad categories of CFDs include stocks, commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Pretty much any financial instrument that can be traded in the market is available in this particular format. With CFD trading, you can speculate on the future price movements of assets. One of two outcomes is possible: The price of the asset can rise over time, or the price of the asset can fall over time.
ARTnews

Deutsche Bank Taps Art Finance Veteran John Arena to Head Art Lending

Deutsche Bank has named John Arena, a former executive at Bank of America, as director for fine art lending. In his new role, Arena will be be tasked with structuring complex art loans for the bank’s ultra-high-net-worth clients. He will report to Bill Lordi, head of lending at Deutsche Bank’s international private bank in the Americas. Arena begins in his role this month, and will be based in Florida. For the past 16 years, Arena has served as national credit executive for fine art product at Bank of America, where he focused on art finance–related roles. He has previously worked at...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest Paying American Company

Companies in many sectors have faced growing criticism over the years for not paying livable wages — high enough salaries to keep workers above the poverty level. And the lowest-paying American company is automotive parts company Aptiv. Solutions to the low wage some companies pay included increases to the minimum wage, which many states have […]
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
