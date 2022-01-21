ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Lula could win Brazil’s October election in first round – poll

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is pulling ahead of his likely rival, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, and could win outright in the first-round of Brazil’s October election, a new poll shows. If the election were held today, Lula would win 42%...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Bolsonaro cuts short official trip after mother dies

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday he was cutting short an official visit to Suriname and Guyana and returning home after his mother died.  The Covid-skeptic president received the news on his first international trip of 2022, to Suriname and Guyana. 
POLITICS
Telegraph

Lula: There will be no coup in Brazil when I defeat Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro does not have the "political strength" to pull off a coup or enough support to trigger a Trump-style insurrection, according to the favourite to defeat him in this year's crunch election. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 76, the former Leftist president who was released from prison...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Brasilia#Reuters#Poderdata#Poder360#The Workers Party#Brazilians
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Lula leads election poll as Brazil frets about jobs, virus

Brazilians' worries about unemployment and the latest Covid-19 surge continue to chip away at Jair Bolsonaro's popularity, a poll found, leaving former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on track to win this year's election. The economy is the nation's biggest problem, according to 37% of those surveyed by Genial...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Rio vows to revitalize two crime-racked slums

The governor of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state announced plans Saturday for massive investments aimed at revitalizing two long crime-infested slum districts.  The announcement came just three days after 1,300 police swept through the Jacarezinho and Muzema favelas in a "reconquering" operation that authorities said aimed to wrest control back from organized crime groups.
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
AFP

Reserve Bank chief will be Chile's new finance minister

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric, whose victory at the polls last month unsettled the markets, on Friday named the country's Central Bank governor as his finance minister in a young, diverse and woman-majority cabinet. Boric, elected at 35, will be Chile's youngest-ever president, and one of the youngest in world history.
POLITICS
AFP

US extends protection of Venezuelan oil unit Citgo

The US Treasury on Thursday extended by one year a rule that shields Citgo, a US-based unit of Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA, from being seized by creditors, the department said. Now, as part of the sanctions against PDVSA, the Treasury has extended by a year a decree which bars Citgo from being sold off to creditors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Brazil’s Health Ministry approves China’s Sinovac shot for some children

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Health Ministry on Friday approved use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, for children ages 6 to 17. In a news conference announcing the addition of Coronavac to the national vaccination plan, Deputy Health Minister Rodrigo Cruz said the ministry has 6 million doses of the vaccine available, with states and cities having their own stocks.
WORLD
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mexican president undergoes cardiac catheterization

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador underwent cardiac catheterization Friday afternoon at a military hospital, the government announced.Interior Secretary Adán Augusto López Hernández said in a statement that based on a routine exam, doctors decided it was necessary to perform the procedure.“In this procedure they found the president’s heart and arteries healthy and functioning adequately,” he said. “No other kind of intervention was necessary.” The statement said López Obrador would resume his normal activities Saturday.Earlier Friday, presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez said the president had gone in for a routine exam.López Obrador had just returned this week after a week of isolation for his second COVID-19 infection in a year. The 68-year-old president suffered a heart attack in 2013 and has high blood pressure. Read More Latin America, Asia, latest to get hit with omicron surgeMexico president returns after 2nd COVID-19 infectionMexico's president wants Mexicans to buy Citigroup unit
HEALTH
kfgo.com

Poland reports new daily record of 40,876 COVID cases

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland reported a record 40,876 new daily COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the health ministry said, as the Omicron variant takes hold across the country. Authorities have said the latest wave of the pandemic will drive case numbers to levels not yet seen in Poland, with estimates of the peak ranging from 60,000 to as many as 140,000 daily infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Italy reports 171,263 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 333 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 171,263 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 179,106 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 333 from 373. Italy has registered 143,296 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy