Investors jump into stocks as Fed “hysterically behind the curve” – BofA

By Thomson Reuters
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Investors pumped money into stocks and siphoned funds out of bonds and cash as global markets braced for higher interest rates, BofA’s weekly flow show report showed on Friday. In the first 13 trading days of the year compared to the same period last...

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
iBerkshires.com

The Retired Investor: A New Female Fed

Lisa D. Cook, left, and Sarah Bloom Raskin have been nominated to join Michele Bowman and Lael Brainard to the Federal Reserve Bank Board, making women the majority for the first time. Just before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President Biden announced three new nominations to the Federal Reserve Bank...
BUSINESS

