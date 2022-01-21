ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China can achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022- cabinet adviser

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China will be able to achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022, Zhu...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Federal Reserve#Beijing#Reuters#The U S Federal Reserve
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA
AFP

Taiwan troops simulate urban warfare with China

Taiwanese troops and armoured vehicles were deployed Thursday for a mock urban street battle in the latest drill preparing forces against China, which has long vowed to take the island. Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of an invasion by authoritarian China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized one day -- by force if necessary. Beijing has ramped up military drills and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she regards the island as a sovereign nation. On Thursday, soldiers from two platoons faced off in a simulated battle, firing at each other from houses and sandbag barricades as tanks rolled down a street in a mock-up town complete with signs for pharmacies and beer brands.
MILITARY
The Independent

How democracy was dismantled in Hong Kong in 2021

For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for.Activists have fled abroad or been locked up under a draconian new National Security Law imposed on the city. Opposition voices have been driven out of the legislature. Monuments commemorating China s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989 have been taken down. And as the year neared its end Wednesday, a vocal pro-democracy media outlet closed following a police raid, silencing one of the last openly critical voices...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Newton Kansan

Economic concerns amid China lockdowns

BEIJING – China’s lockdowns of big cities to fight coronavirus outbreaks are prompting concern about more disruptions to global industries after two makers of processor chips said their factories were affected. That has added to unease about the omicron variant’s global economic impact. Analysts warn Vietnam, Thailand and...
ECONOMY
NBC Chicago

China Shares Climb as Official Data Showed Economic Growth Topped 8% Last Year

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Monday as economic data out of China showed the world's second largest economy grew faster than expected between October and December. Numbers from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed the Chinese economy grew by 8.1% in 2021, slightly below the market's expectation for around 8.4% growth for the year.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China’s birth rate drops to six-decade low while economic growth slows

China’s birth rate in 2021 dropped to its lowest level in six decades, indicating young people’s reluctance to have children despite a government drive to increase population growth. The National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday that 10.62 million babies were born in 2021, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people. While death rates in the same period were at 7.18 per thousand, leaving a natural growth rate at 0.034 per cent.The new rate marked a decline from around 12 million new births in 2020 at a rate of 8.52 per every thousand people.The birth rate is the lowest in...
BUSINESS
omahanews.net

China leads global economic development, pandemic control

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China reached a milestone in 2021 with major achievements made in foreign trade, technological breakthroughs and industrial chain resilience, according to a senior official. "China has taken a leading position in both economic development and pandemic control worldwide in 2021," Han Wenxiu, an official with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

China’s cabinet says it will promote transformation of digital economy

(Reuters) – China’s cabinet issued a plan on Wednesday for the development of the country’s digital economy, aiming to increase this sector’s share of national GDP by pushing technologies like 6G and big data centers. The State Council set several targets for 2025, namely the increase...
CHINA
actionforex.com

Gold Traders Eyeing Economic Developments Around the World

Gold closed the previous week in positive territory, yet did not manage to break outside the sideways motion it has been trading in, for most of the past month. In the current week, Gold is marginally lower yet traders seem to remain excited as a sentiment for stabilization at higher grounds may be in the market’s focus. This report will present an overview of the key matters currently driving the Gold market, from our perspective. Our aim is to provide a brief but analytical presentation to traders, enabling them to trade the gold market successfully. Our closure will consist of Gold’s technical analysis, indicating important levels and possible trending scenarios.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Small number of Boeing staff in China’s Tianjin affected by lockdowns

BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. planemaker Boeing said on Tuesday that a small number of staff at its composite parts factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had been affected by community level lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but the plant is “maintaining a normal level of operation”.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Olympics-No forced labour involved in Beijing Games outfits, says IOC

(Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said no forced labour was involved in the production of uniforms for the Beijing Winter Games following concerns from U.S. lawmakers. The United States’ Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) said earlier this month it was worried that suppliers Anta Sports and Hengyuanxiang...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy