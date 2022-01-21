ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3600 mark on dismal UK Retail Sales

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD edged lower for the second successive day on Friday amid the UK political turmoil. The disappointing release of the UK Retail Sales did little to provide any meaningful impetus. Subdued USD demand held back bearish traders from placing fresh bets and helped limit losses. The GBP/USD remained on...

www.fxstreet.com

Boris Johnson
ShareCast

Friday preview: UK retail sales, Netflix in the spotlight

The market spotlight at the end of the week will be on UK retail sales figures for the month of December. Consensus is for spending to fall back by 0.6% month-on-month following two months of sharp increases. Stateside meanwhile, investors' attention will be on the latest quarterly results from video-streaming...
RETAIL
DailyFx

GBP/USD Dragged Lower by Weak Retail Sales, Ongoing Political Turmoil

Civil servants ‘party gate’ report to be released next week. UK retail sales miss expectations by a sizeable margin. The political pressure on UK PM Boris Johnson continues unabated with media reports that Boris Johnson knew that the Downing Street party he attended was a social event and not a work event, implying that he lied to Parliament. The civil servant in charge of the ‘party gate’ investigation is said to have a copy of an email that raised concerns over the event described as ‘socially distanced drinks’. If the report, expected next week, finds that Boris Johnson did know that the party was not a work event, then his position will become increasingly untenable. The PM told Parliament last week that he had attended the event and ‘believed implicitly’ that it was a work event.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

UK retail sales slump 3.7% in December as Omicron hits footfall

ONS says fall comes as shoppers also completed Xmas purchases earlier. UK retail sales fell a worse-than-expected 3.7% in December as the Omicron Covid variant deterred shoppers, according to official data released on Friday. No sector was left unscathed, with food, clothing and footwear, household goods and department stores all...
RETAIL
#Us Dollar#Uk#Gbp#Inflation#Gbp Usd#British#Retail Sales#The Bank Of England#Fomc
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Door opens to 1.3530 after dismal UK data

GBP/USD has come under renewed bearish pressure on Friday. Disappointing UK data and failure of 1.3600 support points to further losses. Next support for the pair aligns at 1.3530. GBP/USD has lost its traction early Friday and declined below the key 1.3600 support area, attracting bears. The near-term technical outlook...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

UK: Retail Sales plunge by 3.7% in December vs. -0.6% expected

Retail Sales in the UK declined at a stronger pace than expected in December. GBP/USD continues to move sideways below 1.3600 after the data. Retail Sales in the UK declined by 3.7% on a monthly basis in December following November's increase of 1% (revised from +1.4%), the UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Friday. This reading missed the market expectation for a decline of 0.6% by a wide margin. On a yearly basis, Retail Sales were down 0.9% in 2021, compared to analysts' estimate of +3.4%.
RETAIL
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

UK retail sales suffer record drop on Omicron fears

British retail sales suffered a record drop in December as consumers shunned the high street due to Omicron concerns, having snapped up Christmas purchases the previous month, data showed Friday. Total sales volumes dropped 3.7 percent last month from November, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD dips towards 1.3550, slips under 21DMA as risk-off flows, weak UK data weigh

GBP/USD has fallen to fresh weekly lows in the 1.3550s and is now below its 21DMA. Downbeat global risk appetite and weak UK data have weighed on the pair on Friday. GBP/USD broke out to fresh weekly lows on Friday and has continued to press lower as the US trading session has gotten underway, with sterling succumbing to weak data and risk-off flows that are weighing broadly on risk-sensitive G10 currencies. At current levels just above the 1.3550 mark, GBP/USD now trades about 0.3% lower on the day, taking on the week losses to about 0.9%. With the latest drop having taken the pair back below the 21-day moving average for the first time since this time last month, the sterling bulls will be concerned that GBP’s near-term momentum has turned negative. The main area of support for cable traders to now keep an eye on is at the 1.3500 level.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Week ahead – Fed meeting, Diageo, Tesla, Microsoft and Apple results

1) Fed rate meeting – 26/01 – last months Fed meeting saw the central bank accelerate its tapering program to $30bn a month, starting this month as expected, while adopting a more hawkish outlook when it comes to tackling the risks of rising inflation. Fed officials also brought forward their expectations of rate hikes to three in 2022 and three in 2023, however the tone of the statement, as well as the Powell press conference suggested that they still believed that current levels of inflation were likely to be transitory, even if the word wasn’t used in the statement. The reference to supply and demand imbalances and the reopening of the economy was just a roundabout way of saying the same thing. Nonetheless the change of tone did suggest that the Fed was alive to the risk of higher prices and would act decisively if they deemed it necessary. Since that meeting the debate has moved with the publication of the minutes spooking investors after it was revealed that FOMC members had actively been discussing how to reduce the size of the balance sheet after rate rises began, prompting concern that the Fed might start to go too quickly in normalising policy. There is no question that Fed officials feel that they might be behind the curve when it comes to dealing with inflation risk, and the change of tone in the last six months has been startling. We are now at the phase where up to 4, and even 5 rate rises this year are being actively discussed, a scenario that would have been inconceivable back in September, when even the mere prospect of more than two rate rises was being greeted with concern. This week’s Federal Reserve meeting is unlikely to add too much additional detail to the overall discussion other than being a staging post for the timing of the start of the first Fed rate rise which markets are expecting in March. The bigger discussion will be around the extent of what to expect in March, whether it be a 25ps rate hike or a 50bps one, and whether the topic of balance sheet reduction had become clearer in terms of scope and timing. In terms of a hike the Fed’s guidance would lead us to presume a 25bps rise is coming, and not much else. It has been ventured, given how vocal Fed officials have been over their concerns about inflation, as to why they feel the need to wait, and to start hiking rates this week. While this is a valid argument it would also fly in the face of the Feds own guidance that tapering will have finished in March, and then rate rises could then begin. For the sake of a few weeks, it would probably be unwise to change that policy guidance, as it could send the wrong message and suggest that Fed officials are more concerned than they are letting on.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Risk appetite suffers in Asia, resources index weighs on Aussie market

Asia Market Update: Risk appetite suffers in Asia, Resources index weighs on Aussie market; US equity FUTs extend declines; UST yields drop; Evergrande and offshore bondholders in focus. General trend. - JPY and CHF supported by lower UST yields. - 2-year UST yield tested 1.00%. - WTI Crude Futs extend...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 113.91. The greenback intra-day firm break of 113.97 (Thur) on active yen buying due to risk-off trade suggests recovery from last Fri's 113.49 has possibly ended at 115.05 Tue and re-test of 113.49 would be forthcoming next, break would extend decline from Jan's 5-year high at 116.34 towards 113.15, then 112.90/95.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Federal Reserve between a rock and a hard place

Pandemic-related disruptions are likely to push inflation even higher around the world. The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision on January 26. EUR/USD is poised to resume its decline in the long term and could pierce 2021 low. The EUR/USD pair gave up its latest gains and...
BUSINESS

