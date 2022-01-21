GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3600 mark on dismal UK Retail Sales

1) Fed rate meeting – 26/01 – last months Fed meeting saw the central bank accelerate its tapering program to $30bn a month, starting this month as expected, while adopting a more hawkish outlook when it comes to tackling the risks of rising inflation. Fed officials also brought forward their expectations of rate hikes to three in 2022 and three in 2023, however the tone of the statement, as well as the Powell press conference suggested that they still believed that current levels of inflation were likely to be transitory, even if the word wasn’t used in the statement. The reference to supply and demand imbalances and the reopening of the economy was just a roundabout way of saying the same thing. Nonetheless the change of tone did suggest that the Fed was alive to the risk of higher prices and would act decisively if they deemed it necessary. Since that meeting the debate has moved with the publication of the minutes spooking investors after it was revealed that FOMC members had actively been discussing how to reduce the size of the balance sheet after rate rises began, prompting concern that the Fed might start to go too quickly in normalising policy. There is no question that Fed officials feel that they might be behind the curve when it comes to dealing with inflation risk, and the change of tone in the last six months has been startling. We are now at the phase where up to 4, and even 5 rate rises this year are being actively discussed, a scenario that would have been inconceivable back in September, when even the mere prospect of more than two rate rises was being greeted with concern. This week’s Federal Reserve meeting is unlikely to add too much additional detail to the overall discussion other than being a staging post for the timing of the start of the first Fed rate rise which markets are expecting in March. The bigger discussion will be around the extent of what to expect in March, whether it be a 25ps rate hike or a 50bps one, and whether the topic of balance sheet reduction had become clearer in terms of scope and timing. In terms of a hike the Fed’s guidance would lead us to presume a 25bps rise is coming, and not much else. It has been ventured, given how vocal Fed officials have been over their concerns about inflation, as to why they feel the need to wait, and to start hiking rates this week. While this is a valid argument it would also fly in the face of the Feds own guidance that tapering will have finished in March, and then rate rises could then begin. For the sake of a few weeks, it would probably be unwise to change that policy guidance, as it could send the wrong message and suggest that Fed officials are more concerned than they are letting on.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO