Peloton Takes Quick Ride From Pandemic Stardom to Layoff Woes

The sell-off in at-home fitness player Peloton stock stock continues. The stock has declined another 30% since our last update in early December and remains down by about 65% since early November after the company published weaker than expected Q1 FY’22 results and cut its full-year guidance, amid signs of cooling demand for its bikes and treadmills. Although daily Covid-19 cases in the U.S. have actually surged to all-time highs in recent weeks, a trend that should delay return to office plans and help at-home fitness stocks such as Peloton, investors appear to be sitting on the sidelines, given the broader shift out of pandemic-era winners and recent news that Peloton stock would be excluded from the Nasdaq-100.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO