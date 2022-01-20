ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton Takes Quick Ride From Pandemic Stardom to Layoff Woes

By Mark Gurman
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago this week, Peloton Interactive Inc. was the darling of the pandemic. The stock hit...

The Hollywood Reporter

Peloton Says Company “Did Not Agree” to Use of Bike in Pivotal ‘Billions’ Scene

[This story contains spoilers for Billions season six.] If any publicity is indeed good publicity, as the adage goes, then perhaps Peloton should consider itself extremely fortunate. In response to online discussion surrounding a scene from Billions‘ season six premiere, currently streaming, in which Mike “Wags” Wagner (David Costabile) suffers a non-fatal heart attack after using the workout company’s exercise bike, Peloton issued a statement to clarify that it did not approve the scene ahead of time. “We get TV shows want to include @onepeloton to get people talking, but to be clear, we did *not* agree for our brand or IP to...
PC Magazine

Peloton Denies Halting Production, But Warns About Layoffs

Peloton is denying a report that it's halting production of its smart gym equipment on declining customer demand. However, the company is warning that layoffs could be on the horizon. “The information the media has obtained is incomplete, out of context, and not reflective of Peloton’s strategy,” CEO John Foley...
Deadline

Netflix Execs Play It Cool After Stock Plunges On Slower Sub Growth: “It’s Not A Straight Line. We Are Just Staying Calm”

The Netflix team played it cool Thursday as CFO Spencer Neumann attempted to reassure Wall Street that “there’s no structural change in the business that we see.” The company’s shares had plunged 20% in after-hours trading earlier Thursday, pulling media stocker down. Execs speaking on a post-earnings video Q&A shrugged off the slower than anticipated subscriber growth that triggered the drop, saying they can’t explain it but it’s no flashing red light. Fourth numbers were good with a small miss on subs but a bigger slowdown  anticipated for the current first quarter (2.5 million net adds) that fell short of Wall Street...
sgbonline.com

Peloton Considers Layoffs But Denies Reports It Will Suspend Bike Production

Peloton, in a note on its website, confirmed it is considering layoffs, but denied a report that the company would temporarily halt production of its bikes to realign supply with softer demand. In a separate press release, Peloton indicated its fiscal second-quarter revenue would be within its previously forecasted range.
fox5dc.com

Popularity dips for Peloton and other early pandemic favorites

WASHINGTON - Remember all those purchases you just had to make at the height of the pandemic?. "We’ll go with the air fryer," one person said in Bethesda Thursday. "My husband bought a thousand-piece puzzle," added another. Well, there’s a decent chance you wouldn’t make those same purchases now....
Reuters

Peloton gains pandemic dadbod

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Peloton Interactive is degenerating. A CNBC report that the company was pausing equipment production vaporized about a quarter of its market value on Thursday afternoon. And the cash-burning outfit still faces waning demand and the pandemic’s end. Exercise trends often have short...
wraltechwire.com

Is pandemic boom over? Look at Peloton, Netflix, Zoom, DocuSign woes

When the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world in 2020, investors responded by pouring money into companies that would benefit from people spending much more time at home. Netflix and Peloton were two of the biggest pandemic winners, along with video call provider Zoom Video and electronic signature firm DocuSign.
Forbes

Pandemic Darlings Netflix And Peloton May Become Reopening Duds

Reports Struggles with Subscribers which may be Signaling Troubles with the Streaming Wars. More Earnings Announcements on an Expiration Friday that Includes LEAPS Could Result in Higher Volatility. Crude Oil Continues to Rise and is Still Sees Fundamental Factors for More Upward Pressure. Equity index futures are pointing lower on...
Law.com

Netflix, Peloton Bring Pandemic-Stock Era to Shuddering Halt

The two companies are the latest darlings of 2020 to sink to levels not seen since the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak, when investors first deduced that lockdowns and easy-money policies from the Federal Reserve were going to send stocks like Netflix soaring. The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t over yet,...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Peloton CEO clarifies plans to consider layoffs, pause production

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Peloton's stock rebounded Friday, a day after reports that the company was halting production of its fitness equipment sent shares tumbling. Shares of Peloton dropped 24%, closing at $24.22 Thursday, before rebounding 13% on Friday. CEO John Foley said the company is resetting production levels and...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Peloton Stock Falls To Pre-Pandemic Levels. It May Be Time To Buy

The sell-off in at-home fitness player Peloton stock stock continues. The stock has declined another 30% since our last update in early December and remains down by about 65% since early November after the company published weaker than expected Q1 FY’22 results and cut its full-year guidance, amid signs of cooling demand for its bikes and treadmills. Although daily Covid-19 cases in the U.S. have actually surged to all-time highs in recent weeks, a trend that should delay return to office plans and help at-home fitness stocks such as Peloton, investors appear to be sitting on the sidelines, given the broader shift out of pandemic-era winners and recent news that Peloton stock would be excluded from the Nasdaq-100.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Singapore Stocks Erase Covid Loss as Reopening, Value Take Hold

Singapore’s equity benchmark has erased losses accrued during the pandemic thanks to the nation’s policy of living with the virus and a global rotation toward value stocks. The cyclicals-heavy Straits Times Index has been hovering close to its January 2020 high of 3,281.03 since Friday. The gauge has...
STOCKS
New Haven Register

Why Peloton Is Taking a Little Break From Making Bikes

In case you somehow missed it, Peloton had a typical Peloton controversy last month. A character on the Sex and the City reboot (And Just Like That…) died while riding one, so people started freaking out on Twitter that their bikes were unsafe. The company’s shares cratered in real life in a 24-hour span, until Ryan Reynolds swooped in to save the day with a cheeky commercial that starred the character who’d died on the Peloton. That seemed to be the end of that. Then the actor who plays that character (Chris Noth) was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.
BICYCLES
Times Union

Peloton Shares Rise After CEO Writes the Company is Considering Layoffs: 'We Now Need to Evaluate Our Organization Structure and Size of our Team'

On Thursday, Peloton CEO John Foley sent a memo to the Peloton team in the form of an open letter on its website, firing back at a report by CNBC alleging to have obtained internal documents detailing the company's plans to halt production of its bikes and treadmills because of waning demand. The CNBC story sent Peloton shares down 24% on Thursday — its worst figure in more than two months.
BUSINESS
