Patrick Cantlay: I tried to make as many birdies as I could

Rory McIlroy neatly summed up the feelings of the windswept field after battling to make the halfway cut in the Abu Dhabi Championship.“I’ve never been so glad to get off a golf course,” McIlroy was overheard saying after he birdied the 18th hole at Yas Links to complete a hard-fought 75 on a day of persistent strong wind and gusts of up to 35mph.McIlroy had been comfortably inside the cut line when he holed from five feet for an eagle on the par-five seventh, but dropped four shots in five holes from the 13th before getting up and down from...

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO