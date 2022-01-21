Patrick Cantlay: I tried to make as many birdies as I could

Scott Jamieson reaped the benefits of avoiding an annual winter overhaul to claim a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.The Scot carded nine birdies in a bogey-free 63 to establish a new course record at Yas Links, where Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa surprisingly missed out on a day of low scoring.McIlroy bogeyed his final two holes to shoot 72 and world number two Morikawa made a double bogey on the eighth in his 73, leaving the pre-tournament favourites with a mountain to climb given the forecast for wind gusts up to 35mph on...
