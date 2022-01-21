The 6 Most Lavish Indoor Pools For Sale in the Hudson Valley

National Fruitcake Toss Day is this weekend. Will you be participating?. According to the National Day Calendar, National Fruitcake Day is usually the third weekend in January, but occasionally the fun holiday is listed as the first Saturday in December. But it's confirmed for Saturday, Jan. 22 this year. The holiday challenges us to chuck a fruitcake as far as we can. Of course, fruitcakes are given as gifts around the holidays, some eat them, others re-gift them. And then there is another type of fruitcake, a person who comes out of the woodwork once a year. These are characters who have hoarded them, stored them, and hid them so they can celebrate with a competition of sorts.

