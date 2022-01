NEW ORLEANS – For the third time this year Northwestern State had a road game decided by four points or less, and for the third time it came away with a thrilling win. The two previous instances, at Arkansas State (80-76) and at ULM (76-72), set the stage for the Lady Demons (8-5, 1-1) to come away with the close win on Thursday at Nicholls to even the conference record and dismiss any lingering effect from the loss at Southeastern.

