New regulations capping the number of international loans in and out at any club are set to come into force in July, Fifa has said.The new rules, drawn up with the intention of helping to develop young players, improve competitive balance and prevent the hoarding of players, were originally due to be implemented in July 2020 but were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Provided the regulations are given final approval by the Fifa Council, between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023 clubs will be limited to a maximum of eight international loan signings in and eight loaned out, dropping...

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO