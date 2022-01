The Arizona men’s basketball team defeated Stanford 85-57. This win brings the Wildcats to 15-1 on the season and 5-0 in the PAC-12. The Wildcats got out to a hot start as they were able to jump out to an early 18-5 lead. Bennedict Mathurin leads the way offensively early with 10 points after making his first four shots. Arizona played very aggressively on both sides of the ball in the first half. They were able to force 11 Stanford turnovers, but that style of play also led to the Wildcats committing nine giveaways. Arizona was still able to keep a comfortable lead due to their efficient shooting as they made 57% of their shots in the half. Stanford was able to gain some momentum after a sloppy play by the Wildcats, allowing the Cardinal to cut their lead to 11 points before the half.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO