England start their preparations for the T20 World Cup later this year with a five-match series against the West Indies in Barbados just days after their Ashes humiliation was complete.With several of England’s all-format players omitted after their exploits in Australia, this represents an opportunity for several batters and bowlers on the periphery to make a compelling case.Here, the PA news agency considers some of the issues ahead of five contests spread over nine days.No let-up in England’s ballooning scheduleEngland are still reeling from their kicking Down Under, the inquest well under way after a dismal campaign, so it...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO