ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Blackpool Pleasure Beach: Super fans snap up Big One track

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRollercoaster fans have "gone mad" for the chance to buy a piece of an amusement park's record-breaking star attraction. Blackpool Pleasure Beach's The Big One was the tallest and steepest ride of its kind when it opened in 1994. Bosses at...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Fans Are Throwing All the Fire Emojis at LeAnn Rimes's Stunning Cut-Out Dress

After her holiday tour and opening performance at this year's Rose Parade, singer LeAnn Rimes isn't showing any signs of slowing down. The "Throw My Arms Around the World" singer is gearing up to release her upcoming studio album, God's Work, later this year, but before she drops an album that fans are guaranteed to have on repeat, she's giving us yet another reason to use her as fashion inspiration.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc North West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
411mania.com

Miro Shares Boating Pics Of Himself & Lana

Miro and Lana took a day out on the water, and the AEW star shared the photos online. Miro posted several pictures to his Instagram account of the two out on a boat, and you can see the photos in the below post. Miro has been off AEW TV since...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Tina Turner, husband snap up vast $76M estate on Lake Zurich

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a 70-million-Swiss-franc ($76 million) estate with 10 buildings, pond, stream, swimming pool and boat dock on Lake Zurich. The 82-year-old star’s husband, Erwin Bach, was quoted in daily Handelszeitung as saying the couple acquired the century-old, 24,000-square-meter (260,000-square-foot) property in the village of Staefa in September. Bach said the purchase was a logical step because they both have Swiss nationality now and “feel very comfortable in Switzerland.” He added that “due to the pandemic and its consequences we — like many other Swiss — unfortunately are refraining...
TENNIS
BBC

Obituary: Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf's bombastic rock operas catapulted him to the status of musical icon. His breakthrough album, Bat Out Of Hell, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. But beneath the public face of the hard-rocking extrovert was a man who professed to be a shy and retiring individual.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy