5 TAKEAWAYS: Bobrovsky 'dialed in from the start' as Cats shut out Oilers

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInterviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and forward Carter Verhaeghe. Even though the Panthers scored six goals, this game was all about Sergei Bobrovsky. Helping his team weather an early onslaught, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner made 40 saves to earn his first shutout of...

Oilers Shifting Focus From Kane to Goaltending?

While the Edmonton Oilers wait on the results of the NHL’s investigation into Evander Kane traveling over the border in late December, the Oilers need for a better goaltender hasn’t changed. Things have gotten so bad that some are suggesting the back-and-forth between Hall of Fame writer Jim Matheson and forward Leon Draisaitl all stemmed from the star’s frustration over continued losses, much of which has to do with poor netminding.
Florida rides Sergei Bobrovsky’s best game as a Panther to blowout win vs. Oilers

Sergei Bobrovsky split his legs and splayed his body all the way across the goalmouth while final seconds ticked away on the first period Thursday and the Edmonton Oilers tried to finally take a lead on the Florida Panthers. It was another save — his 17th thus far — and it was maybe his best yet, falling to his stomach and stretching his body as wide as possible to deny Jesse Puljujarvi’s tip-in try. The puck hit off his chest and dropped to the ice in front of his right leg, where his the Panthers could sweep it away safely to escape the first period unscathed.
Bobrovsky, Panthers roll over struggling Oilers 6-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky was once a shutout machine. It had been a while since the Florida Panthers goaltender last had a clean sheet. Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Panthers beat the ice-cold Edmonton Oilers 6-0 Thursday night. “He...
RELEASE: Oilers recall Seth Griffith from Condors

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have recalled Seth Griffith from the Bakersfield Condors and assigned him to the taxi squad, the hockey club announced Friday. The forward currently ranks seventh in American Hockey League scoring and leads the Condors with 33 points in 25 games, including nine goals and 24 assists.
Oilers shut out by Panthers, lose seventh straight

EDMONTON -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season for the Florida Panthers in a 6-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov had two goals and an assist for Florida (27-8-5), which has won nine of its past 11 games (9-1-1).
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ OILERS

FLAMES (18-11-6) vs. OILERS (18-16-2) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (43) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (18) Oilers:. Points - Leon Draisaitl (54) Goals - Draisaitl (26) Special...
Coach's Challenge: OTT @ PIT - 14:31 of the First Period

The Senators challenge for off-sides prior to Evgeni Malkin's goal, and after review, the call on the ice is overturned. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Pittsburgh. Explanation: Video review determined that Pittsburgh's Kris Letang preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an...
NHL On Tap: Oilers host Flames trying to end seven-game skid

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games Saturday. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will meet for the first time since Oct. 16 when they play at Rogers Place on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). Each team is desperate for a victory. The Flames (18-11-6) ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and are fifth in the Pacific Division. Calgary is 3-7-1 in its past 11 games. The Oilers (18-16-2) have lost seven in a row (0-5-2) and are 2-11-2 since going 16-5-0 in their first 21 games. Edmonton is seventh in the eight-team Pacific. Calgary forward Johnny Gaudreau matched his NHL career-high with four assists Tuesday and has a three-game point streak (one goal, five assists). Edmonton center Connor McDavid is fourth in the NHL with 53 points (19 goals, 34 assists) but has been held without a point for three straight games for the first time since Feb. 27-March 3 of last season. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
Bruins defeat Capitals on late McAvoy goal; Marchand injured

BOSTON -- Charlie McAvoy scored a power-play goal with 45 seconds left in the third period to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden on Thursday. "I thought it was a resilient effort by us. We showed good character, going down two guys...
NHL On Tap: Voracek returns with Blue Jackets to face Flyers

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Thursday. Jakub Voracek returns to Wells Fargo Center with the Columbus Blue Jackets to face the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, BSOH, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) for the first time since the forward was traded for forward Cam Atkinson on July 24. Voracek, who cleared COVID-19 protocol Thursday after missing two games, played 10 seasons with the Flyers and scored at least 20 goals six times. The trade brought Voracek to Columbus (17-18-1), where he played his first three NHL seasons, and he has scored 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in 34 games for the Blue Jackets, who look to bounce back from a 9-2 loss at the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Atkinson played his first 10 seasons for Columbus and scored an NHL career-high 41 goals in 2018-19. He's scored 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 39 games for Philadelphia (13-18-8), which has lost nine in a row (0-6-3). -- Jon Lane, staff writer.
Penguins fans welcome Murray back to Pittsburgh with huge ovation

Senators goalie won two Stanley Cup titles in Steel City, feels love in return. Pittsburgh Penguins fans welcomed Matt Murray back with open arms and a loud chant. The Ottawa Senators goalie, who helped the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, was back in the Steel City on Thursday.
Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
Islanders, hockey world mourn death of Gillies

Former teammates, opponents, countless fans and more around NHL express sadness for loss of legend. Clark Gillies, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and all-time fan favorite during his time with the New York Islanders, died at age 67 on Friday. Teams, players, fans and those around the hockey world mourned...
