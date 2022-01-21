5 TAKEAWAYS: Bobrovsky 'dialed in from the start' as Cats shut out Oilers

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games Saturday. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will meet for the first time since Oct. 16 when they play at Rogers Place on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). Each team is desperate for a victory. The Flames (18-11-6) ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and are fifth in the Pacific Division. Calgary is 3-7-1 in its past 11 games. The Oilers (18-16-2) have lost seven in a row (0-5-2) and are 2-11-2 since going 16-5-0 in their first 21 games. Edmonton is seventh in the eight-team Pacific. Calgary forward Johnny Gaudreau matched his NHL career-high with four assists Tuesday and has a three-game point streak (one goal, five assists). Edmonton center Connor McDavid is fourth in the NHL with 53 points (19 goals, 34 assists) but has been held without a point for three straight games for the first time since Feb. 27-March 3 of last season. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.

