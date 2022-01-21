Player grades: Warriors vs. Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors Matchup Preview (1/20/22) The atrocious, lottery-bound Indiana Pacers will limp to San Francisco in preparation to be slaughtered by the Golden State Warriors. This season, the Pacers have been arguably the most underachieving team in the NBA, especially considering how much talent is on that roster. Indiana continues to try and wait out rebuilding scenarios, but the writing is on the wall, and it is as clear as ever. It is reportedly attempting to move Myles Turner, who was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his foot, Domantas Sabonis, and Caris LeVert. The Pacers could get several first-round picks and a few high-ceiling, young players if they move all three of them, so look for that to happen. This team probably also knows what is coming, so the motivation should be low going into San Francisco to try and compete with the Warriors. Meanwhile, Golden State will be without Draymond Green still but will have all other key players available for this matchup. The Warriors are poised for another deep playoff run, and games like this reinforce their confidence heading into the second half of the NBA season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO