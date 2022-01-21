ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's crude demand to show resilience against third COVID-19 wave

By Pankaj Rao
 1 day ago

The surge in COVID-19 infections in several cities in India is likely to hit oil product consumption, but industry sources said crude demand may not see an immediate impact as the third wave of the virus is likely to lead to less severe restrictions compared to the second wave in...

AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brazil's slowing demand to limit pricing in 2022

After strong domestic steel demand in 2021, pushing prices to all-time highs, the Brazilian steel industry is expected to experience some downward pressures in 2022 caused by economic deceleration, full inventories and falling demand from end-users. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "Steel mills...
INDUSTRY
Trade Review: Indian HRC to stay competitive, China eyes recycled steel imports

This report is part of the S&P Global Platts Metals Trade Review series, where we dig through datasets and digest some of the key trends in iron ore, alumina, steel and scrap, and metallurgical coal. We also explore what the next few months could bring, from supply and demand shifts, to new arbitrages, and to quality spread fluctuations.
WORLD
CHINA DATA: Dec gasoil output hits record high despite throughput cut

China's gasoil output from refineries rose 2.5% to hit a fresh record high of 16.86 million mt in December from the previous record in November despite a fall in crude throughput, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Jan. 21. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vietnam's 2021 crude exports drop 33% but higher 2022 upstream output, sales seen

PetroVietnam, Vietsovpetro exceed 2021 upstream output targets. PV Oil fetching high premiums for Q1 domestic sweet crude cargoes. Vietnam's crude exports fell in 2021, as state-wide lockdowns and movement restrictions hampered key oil terminal and port operations in the year, but the Southeast Asian producer's upbeat upstream output will likely lead to a revival in sweet crude and condensate shipments in 2022, industry and trading participants said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
China's Dec LPG imports fall 8% on month to 8-month low of 1.87 mil mt

China's LPG imports fell 7.6% month on month to an eight-month low of 1.87 million mt in December, but were still 12.3% higher year on year, General Administration of Customs data released Jan. 20 showed. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Propane imports fell...
ECONOMY
China's independent refineries anxious as government action could plunge sales

China's independent refineries in Shandong are on tenterhooks about their oil products sales and the overall situation as they await the outcome of a tax investigation by the local government, with related penalties likely to follow, after two Liaoning-based refineries were said to have breached the domestic taxation policy, refinery and trade sources told S&P Global Platts Jan. 21.
INDUSTRY
REFINERY NEWS ROUNDUP: Hydrogen projects in focus in Asia-Pacific

Hydrogen projects have come into focus in the Asia-Pacific region. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. India's Reliance Industries Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat state government to invest Rupee 5 trillion ($67.71 billion) into renewable energy and renewable hydrogen assets, the company said Jan. 13. RIL would invest an additional Rupee 600 billion in component manufacturing for solar PV modules, including polysilicon, wafer, cell and module elements; electrolyzers, batteries; and fuel cells, it added. "In consultation with the government of Gujarat, RIL has started the process of scouting land for 100 GW renewable energy power project in Kutch, Banaskantha and Dholera," RIL said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Asian crackers eyeing LPG as cheaper feedstock alternative to naphtha

Asia's petrochemical makers are shifting, or considering to use propane as alternate steam cracker feedstock amid the deepening discount of propane to naphtha, as LPG is pressured by ample supply and a lull in Chinese and Indian demand, traders said Jan. 21. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
China's 2021 semi-finished steel imports fall 25% on year from high base in 2020

China's semi-finished steel imports fell 24.5% year on year to 13.759 million mt in 2021, China's Customs data showed Jan. 21, due mainly to a higher base in 2020, when China was a net steel importer over June-September while overseas markets were in lockdown. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
ECONOMY
Japan's power utilities scramble for spot LNG as inventory drops

Set to focus on long-term contracts in 2022 amid high spot prices. But remain prone to spot purchase on contingency, limited storage. Japanese power utilities are scrambling to secure LNG cargoes in the spot market, as they seek to ensure adequate supply through the winter demand season following weeks of elevated power demand, market sources told S&P Global Platts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UK power system balancing costs rise 48% in 2021 as BM prices rocket

UK power system balancing costs rose 48% year on year in 2021 to GBP2.65 billion ($3.59 billion) after balancing mechanism prices rocketed in the final quarter, data from National Grid Electricity System Operator showed Jan. 21. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. National Grid...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Peru to call bid round for north coastal blocks as crude output dwindles

Peru's government plans to call for bids in June for up to seven crude oil producing blocks on its northern coast as production dwindles. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The blocks in the Talara Basin, both onshore and offshore, lie in mature fields whose contracts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Indonesia's Pandan crude oil ICP symbol

The following Indonesia's Pandan crude oil ICP symbol has been created in Market Data category OS (Crude Postings: Official Selling Prices). It will appear on Platts Global Alert page PGA1056. They are scheduled to begin updating February, 2022. MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description. OS PCOSP00 c 3...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Pakistan ponders fuel oil exports amid problem of plenty at home

Glut a combination of imports, low seasonal demand: Platts Analytics. Refineries have sharply reduced production as inventories rise. Pakistan may struggle to find buyers overseas for its excess cargoes. Pakistan's inventories of fuel oil are overflowing due to a lack of buying interest from state-run and private electricity producers, prompting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
raleighnews.net

Shortage of medical staff hits Nepal as third wave of COVID-19 sets in

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 21 (ANI): As the third wave of COVID-19 cases is raging across Nepal, the capital city of Kathmandu is witnessing long queues of front-line workers standing in line to get tested for COVID-19. In less than a week, the Omicron variant has forced more than 500 doctors...
PUBLIC HEALTH
European LNG's premium to Asia spot price widens amid bearish Pacific sentiment

Northwest Europe-delivered LNG's premium to the Asia spot price is widening again as Chinese sell tenders issued at a time of weaker-than-normal winter demand have exacerbated bearish cargo sentiment in the Pacific. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The market dynamics could change after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

