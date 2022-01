LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Loudoun County on Monday became the latest school system in Virginia to not immediately adopt a controversial executive order issued by new Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), which would cancel a statewide mask mandate in schools intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “LCPS is committed to in-person learning, and our layered mitigation protocols have served the division well in keeping transmission to a minimum. LCPS will review the updated guidance from the Governor’s Office, the Virginia Department of Education, and the Virginia Department of Health and will provide new information to LCPS families and staff on Wednesday, January 19, 2022,” an LCPS statement read.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO